West Ham vs Arsenal live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

01:39 PM

The two teams in black and white

WEST HAME XI TO FACE ARSENAL: Fabianski, Cresswell, Zouma, Kehrer, Soucek, Rice, Benrahma, Coufal, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Emerson, Downes, Fornals, Lanzini, Cornet, Ings.

David Moyes has made as many as eight changes from Thursday's XI that started the 1-1 draw against Gent in the Europa Conference League clash. The only three to survive the cut are Declan Rice, Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen

ARSENAL XI TO FACE WEST HAME: Ramsdale, Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, White, Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus, Saka.

Subs: Turner, Kiwior, Walters, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah.

Kieran Tierney in for the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) is the only change Mikel Arteta makes to the XI that started the 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

01:24 PM

Here be Arsenal

📝 Here’s how we line up to face West Ham…



💪 Tierney starts at the back

🤙 Gabriel Jesus leads the line

📞 Nketiah returns to the squad pic.twitter.com/05b9FRa9h6 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 16, 2023

01:24 PM

Here's the West Ham XI

12:43 PM

Arsenal out to get over Liverpool draw

By Dylan Taylor

League leaders Arsenal are looking to maintain their stay at the top of the table as they take the short trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham who are at the other end of the table and only three points above the relegation zone.

The title chasers are, according to Bukayo Saka, looking to quickly put their 2-2 draw against Liverpool last Sunday behind them and are fully focused on today’s match against their London rivals.

“The boys were really disappointed after the game because we all wanted to win, but we can’t change that so we have to switch the focus to Sunday against West Ham. It’s really important - we all know that - so we’ll try and be ready for the game to give our best and get the three points," the England international said.

After going 2-0 up at Anfield Arsenal ended up allowing Liverpool back in the game. Such was the pressure Mikel Arteta's side were under in the second half that some may well consider it a point gained rather than two lost. The manager, however, has warned his players they can't afford to play the way they did in that second 45 minutes again if they want to maintain their title hopes.

“In the first half, we were very dominating, very composed and very clear in how we wanted to attack [Liverpool]. We scored two beautiful goals and had the game controlled. Then at that moment, we had to do the exact same thing and kill the game," Arteta said.

"We conceded a goal, and it gave them some momentum. We gave them far too many simple balls away in far too many dangerous areas, giving them spaces to run into.”

West Ham played midweek in the Europa Conference League against KAA Gent drawing 1-1, with Danny Ings getting on the scoresheet for the east Londoners.

Arsenal are favourites to claim the points today, and with the extra rest they have had compared to their hosts it will take a supreme performance from West Ham to upset the odds. But title run ins are never simple and with Ings and Co still very much in a relegation dogfight Arteta's side will doubtless be prepared for typical London derby - tough with no inches given.

Stay with us for team news, build up and action from the London Stadium.