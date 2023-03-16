West Ham vs AEK Larnaca: Prediction, kick off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Job done? West Ham had a two-goal advantage (PA)

West Ham’s latest European adventure continues tonight with the visit of AEK Larnaca to east London on for the second leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie.

Two Michail Antonio goals in Cyprus have put the Hammers in the driving seat for a place in the quarter-finals.

But, with their domestic form still struggling to pull them out of a relegation battle, there will be no room for complacency as they look to avoid what would be a disastrous slip-up.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs AEK Larnaca is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off tonight, Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The match will take place at London Stadium.

Where to watch West Ham vs AEK Larnaca

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport 3, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.

West Ham vs AEK Larnaca team news

Antonio is a doubt for the second leg after picking up a knock last week, while the Hammers are without Lukasz Fabianski and Vladimir Coufal.

Gianluca Scamacca could start up front in a bid to build his form with Flynn Downes, Angelo Ogbonna and the fit-again Maxwel Cornet all eyeing a starting berth.

West Ham vs AEK Larnaca prediction

The Hammers should be able to bag another solid European victory to cruise into the quarter-finals.

West Ham to win 3-0, 5-0 on aggregate.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Last week’s first leg was these two teams’ first-ever meeting.

West Ham vs AEK Larnaca match odds (all 90 mins)

West Ham: 2/9

Draw: 9/2

Larnaca: 12/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).