West Ham v Wolves: match preview
This is a vital game in the race to qualify for the Champions League. West Ham have looked weary recently and will need to be at their best against dangerous opponents. Wolves were disappointed when their promising run ended against Arsenal on Thursday, but Bruno Lage’s side should still be full of optimism when they arrive at the London Stadium. West Ham were poor when they drew with Newcastle last weekend and Wolves, who have been defensively sound, will start as slight favourites. Jacob Steinberg
Sunday 2pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue London Stadium
Last season West Ham 4 Wolves 0
Referee Anthony Taylor
This season G17 Y69 R4 4.29 cards/game
Odds H 19-17 A 3-1 D 12-5
WEST HAM
Subs from Areola, Randolph, Baptiste, Alese, Diop, Ashby, Oko-Flex, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Kral, Perkins
Doubtful None
Injured Fredericks (groin, 1 March), Coufal (hernia, unknown), Masuaku (knee, unknown), Ogbonna (knee, unknown)
Unavailable Yarmolenko (personal reasons)
Suspended None
Discipline Y34 R2
Form WLLWDD
Leading scores Antonio, Bowen 8
WOLVES
Subs from Ruddy, Hoever, Gomes, Marçal, Campbell, Trincão, Silva, Mosquera, Neto, Boly, Dendoncker, Cundle
Doubtful None
Injured Semedo (hamstring, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y44 R1
Form WWLWWL
Leading scorers Hwang, Jiménez 5