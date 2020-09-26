West Ham v Wolves: match preview

It has been another odd week at West Ham, whose win over Hull in the Carabao Cup was dominated by David Moyes, Josh Cullen and Issa Diop returning positive tests for Covid-19 shortly before kick-off. Moyes will be managing remotely against Wolves, with Alan Irvine standing in on the touchline, and needs a win losing his first two league games. West Ham’s co-owner David Sullivan did not ease the pressure when he warned that there might be no signings before the transfer window shuts. Jacob Steinberg

Sunday 7pm BT Sport 1

Venue London Stadium

Last season West Ham 0 Wolves 2

Referee Martin Atkinson

This season G2 Y4 R0 2 cards/game

Odds H 3-1 A 6-5 D 23-10

WEST HAM

Subs from Randolph, Martin, Alese, Johnson, Coventry, Wilshere, Noble, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Anderson, Haller, Snodgrass, Cardoso, Silva

Doubtful Haller (hamstring), Noble (foot)

Injured Cullen (self-isolating, unknown), Diop (self-isolating, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y3 R0

Form LL

Leading scorer Antonio 1

WOLVES

Subs from Hoever, Ruddy, Kilman, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Neto, Silva, Buur, Bennett, Roderick

Doubtful None

Injured Jonny (knee, unknown), Marçal (calf, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y1 R0

Form WL

Leading scorer Jiménez 2