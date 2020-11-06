West Ham v Fulham: match preview

Fulham are feeling good after beating West Brom. Scott Parker’s side are out of the bottom three after earning their first win and will sense an opportunity to generate momentum when they visit West Ham, who are still without the injured Michail Antonio in attack. However, David Moyes’s side have been in good form and were unlucky to lose to Liverpool last weekend. Jacob Steinberg

Saturday 8pm BT Sport Box Office

Venue London Stadium

Last season n/a

Odds H 13-15 A 10-3 D 3-1

Referee Robert Jones

This season n/a

WEST HAM

Subs from Randolph, Martin, Diop, Dawson, Johnson, Coventry, Noble, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Lanzini

Doubtful None

Injured Antonio (hamstring, 22 Nov)

Suspended None

Discipline Y13 R0

Form LWWDDL

Leading scorers Antonio, Bowen 3

FULHAM

Subs from Rodak, Fabri, Le Marchand, Hector, Odoi, Christie, Ream, Cavaleiro, Reed, Bryan, Reed, Loftus-Cheek, Kebano

Doubtful Lemina (knock)

Injured Tete (calf, 21 Nov), Kongolo (foot, unknown), Onomah (unknown)

Suspended Kamara (second of three)

Discipline Y16 R1

Form LLLDLW

Leading scorers Decordova-Reid, Mitrovic 2