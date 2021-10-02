West Ham v Brentford: match preview
This could be a highly entertaining London derby. West Ham have kept one clean sheet in the league this season and Brentford were outstanding in their 3-3 draw with Liverpool last week. Brentford have adjusted well since promotion and will not approach this game with any fear, although they will know West Ham are not to be taken lightly. David Moyes’s side are in good form and will be full of belief after beating Rapid Vienna in the Europa League. Jacob Steinberg
Sunday 2pm
Venue London Stadium
Last season n/a
Referee Peter Bankes
This season G2 Y12 R0 6 cards/game
Odds H 4-5 A 4-1 D 14-15
WEST HAM
Subs from Areola, Randolph, Dawson, Fredericks, Diop, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Baptiste
Doubtful Coufal (calf), Fredericks (groin)
Injured None
Suspended None
Discipline Y4 R1
Form WWDDLW
Leading scorer Antonio 5
BRENTFORD
Subs from Fernández, Goode, Jørgensen, Forss, Thompson, Baptiste, Wissa, Ghoddos, Valencia, Jeanvier, Fosu, Peart-Harris, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Zamburek, Racic
Doubtful Pinnock (hip)
Injured Sørensen (knee, Dec), Dasilva (hip, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y10 R1
Form WDDLWD
Leading scorer Toney 2