West Ham United-West Brom Preview

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has to feel a little bit relieved that he didn't win the sack race after just four matches of the 2017-18 season. That dubious honor went to former Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer, who was fired earlier this week.

For Bilic, last weekend's 2-0 victory over new boys Huddersfield Town may have saved his job for at least a few more weeks, but the focus now must be figuring out how to build on that positive result when the Hammers travel to The Hawthorns to face a stout West Bromwich Albion side.

West Ham (1-0-3) were absolutely thumped in a 4-0 loss to Manchester United and 3-0 at the hands of Newcastle United last month, but also came up just a bit short in a 3-2 defeat to Southampton that saw Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez net a brace.

The attacking talent is certainly there for West Ham with Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic, Diafra Sakho and Andy Carroll, when healthy. With Joe Hart in goal and Pablo Zabaleta leading the back line, the defence is at least adequate, but it's a matter of putting it all together on the pitch. They managed to do just that last week against Huddersfield, thanks to goals from Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew in a span of five second-half minutes.

Bilic readily admitted the victory has eased some pressure.

"It was so important to win the game but we have to continue like that," Bilic said. "We were off training yesterday but we had a meeting before training today. I said, 'if we think that because we beat Huddersfield we have done it, then we are wrong.' We need to build on this now. We beat them after training at our stadium and we were on fire in training.

"But we must do it in games, and that's what we did. We have to do it again ... and only then will it be a positive for us, if we get something out of the game. We have to use the momentum. We were in a position we didn't like, and now we've won, we have got a boost. I'm expecting us, with the greatest respect to the opponent - and it will be hard - to use our confidence on Saturday."

West Brom (2-1-1) present a formidable challenge, especially at home, for any opponent. Tony Pulis' boys, though, have managed a goal a game thus far and are coming off a 3-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion after yielding just one score in the first three matches.

Their typically strong back line struggled as Pascal Gross netted a brace and Tomer Hemed added the third goal. The first goal was a result of defender Allan Nyom losing his footing in the penalty area which left Gross completely unmarked, and the second because the West Brom back line did not close down quickly enough to prevent Gross from firing into the bottom left corner.

On the injury front for the Baggies, Gareth McAuley could be fit to play Saturday as he recovers from a thigh injury that has forced him to the sidelines since last season. He played 45 minutes for West Brom's PL2 side earlier this week and felt no ill-effects.

"It was good to get the old stripes on again after a frustrating time for me," said McAuley, who played the opening half of the Under-23s' 5-1 victory over Bournemouth.

"Everything went well and the leg is now feeling perfectly normal again. It's been a frustrating period and obviously not ideal having my pre-season interrupted. But it feels good again. Now it's a question of trying to get that place back in the starting XI. The competition doesn't get any easier with the players we have been signing!"

West Ham have lost only two of their last 13 Premier League matches against West Bromwich Albion, but both of those defeats were at The Hawthorns. Pulis has lost only one of his last six league matches against West Ham as a manager.

Chicharito has three goals and two assists in five league appearances against the Baggies.

West Brom's Gareth Barry (631) is one appearance away from equaling the mark of Ryan Giggs (632) for most matches played in the Premier League. With one more start, Barry would become the first player in league history to make 600.