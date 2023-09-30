West Ham United vs Sheffield United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

West Ham host struggling Sheffield United at the London Stadium (Action Images via Reuters)

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Kick off 3pm: West Ham vs Sheffield United

15:14

BLOCKS! Thomas sends a cross into the box from the left flank that falls for Archer. He turns to shoot, only to be denied by Aguerd. Hamer pounces on the loose ball and shoots, but Soucek deflects it over the top.

15:13

McAtee drives forward for the Blades and offloads to Bogle on the right flank. He sends a low cross that fails to beat Aguerd, who clears the danger for the hosts.

15:11

Antonio twists and turns down the right flank and forces a cross into the box. Soucek can only glance his header away from goal before Paqueta hammers a cutback straight at Foderingham.

15:07

CHANCE! Bowen gets the better of McAtee down the right flank rolling the midfielder with ease. He sends a cutback towards Soucek, but the midfielder launches his first-time strike over the top.

15:06

Paqueta plays a one-two with Soucek on the edge of the Sheffield United box, but Robinson acts to prevent him firing at goal with a desperate challenge.

15:04

West Ham win a corner down the right flank that Ward-Prowse whips into the box. There's a clash of heads and McBurnie goes down, forcing a stoppage in play.

15:02

We're under way at London Stadium.

14:58

Sheffield United have won just one of their last 10 away league games against West Ham (D4 L5), picking up a 2-0 win in the Championship in January 2005.

14:58

Despite the emphatic nature of their defeat to Newcastle last time out, Heckingbottom makes only one change to his side this afternoon. Norwood drops out of the team and is replaced by McBurnie, who joins Archer in the final third. Hamer, McAtee and Vinicius anchor the midfield.

14:54

Moyes made several changes to his side for the EFL Cup clash against Lincoln, but he has reverted back to the same side that was beaten by Liverpool. Antonio leads the line supported by Bowen, Ward-Prowse and Paqueta. Alvarez and Soucek sit in front of the back four, while Areola returns to replace Fabianski.

14:50

SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBS: Adam Davies, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, Rhian Brewster, Benie Traore, Oliver Norwood, Tom Davies, Anis Ben Slimane, Yasser Larouci.

14:50

SHEFFIELD UNITED (3-5-2): Wes Foderingham; Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan, Jack Robinson; Jayden Bogle, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius, James McAtee, Luke Thomas; Oliver McBurnie, Cameron Archer.

14:46

WEST HAM UNITED SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Pablo Fornals, Mohammed Kudus, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Maxwel Cornet, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Said Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer.

14:42

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta; Michail Antonio.

14:38

Sheffield United endured one of their worst matches in their history last time out, suffering a 8-0 hammering at the hands of Newcastle United. Paul Heckingbottom's men were routed on home soil and need a response to avoid another defeat. The Blades are rock bottom of the Premier League after taking only one point from their opening six games. And although it's early in the campaign, the longer the club go without a win, the more the pressure will build on Heckingbottom and his squad.

14:30

West Ham's impressive start to the season has been halted in their last two matches with back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Liverpool. The Hammers took 10 points from their opening four games before losing out to City and Liverpool. David Moyes' men did advance to the next round of the EFL Cup after seeing off Lincoln City during the week. Given Sheffield United's issues, West Ham will be hopeful of returning to winning ways in the Premier League to regain their momentum.

14:30

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Sheffield United at the London Stadium.

14:00

