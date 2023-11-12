West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

A general view of London Stadium (Getty)

West Ham are looking to bounce back from a 3-2 defeat to Brentford when they take on Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium this afternoon.

David Moyes’ side are 13th in the table having lost each of their last three league games. Their last victory in the Premier League came in September but they’ll be fancying themselves against Nottingham Forest today after a confidence boosting win in the Europa League on Thursday.

For their part, Forest confidently defeated Aston Villa 2-0 last time out and will be hoping to further extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone. Three points against the Hammers would jump them close to the top 10 and give them a cushion over the bottom three.

Follow all the action from the London Stadium below:

Forest ended their six-game winless run with an impressive 2-0 win over in form Aston Villa at the City Ground in their previous outing. Ola Aina's strike from outside the box put Steve Cooper's men ahead after five minutes, with Orel Mangala doubling Forest's advantage soon after half-time. The Tricky Trees' first league win since the start of September has pushed them seven points clear of the relegation zone, but they will have to perform better on their travels if they want to make it back-to-back victories. They have lost 17 games away from home since the start of the 2022-23 season and failed to score on 13 occasions (including their previous three on the road).

West Ham beat Olympiacos in midweek to move to the top of Group A in the Europa League and will be looking to continue their momentum into the Premier League. The Hammers have lost their last three top-flight matches against Aston Villa, Everton and Brentford, conceding eight goals. David Moyes’ men won three of their first four games but have only secured one victory in their previous seven fixtures. As a result, they have dropped down to 13th place. However, West Ham will take encouragement from the fact that they have triumphed in four of their last five Premier League home matches against Forest, with their only defeat coming back in January 1997.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between West Ham and Nottingham Forest at London Stadium.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…