West Ham United vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

The Hammers remain in relegation trouble despite beating Southampton at the weekend; they sit 15th but the congested bottom half means they are only outside the drop zone on goal difference. A positive result against a top-four opponent would be a massive boost to their survival hopes therefore, though even after this fixture they have another game in hand on those around them.

As for the Magpies, Eddie Howe will hope the big weekend performance in beating Man United is replicated to keep their Champions League hopes firmly on track. Newcastle are third, though will drop to fourth if the Red Devils get a better result than them tonight.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

West Ham United vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League updates

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Kehrer, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

Newcastle XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Guimaraes, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Goal - Wilson scores early to put the Magpies ahead (0-1)

Goal - Joelinton doubles the lead after a VAR check (0-2)

Goal - Zouma pulls one back before the break (1-2)

Goal - Wilson nets immediately after the restart (1-3)

Goal - Isak wraps up the points (1-4)

West Ham United FC 1 - 4 Newcastle United FC

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:47

Targett comes on for Newcastle, replacing Burn at left-back.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:47

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:47

Now Joelinton hares down the left and sees a left-footed cross just evade his team-mates. West Ham have simply failed to match Newcastle's intensity in this game, and the visitors are cruising towards a vital win!

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:44

ALEX ISAK MAKES IT FOUR! 😍



Bruno tries to pick out the run of Isak with an excellent ball over the top but Fabianski flies out of his goal, doesn't get a clean connection on a clearance, and Isak hooks the ball into the net from 25 yards!



West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:44

Isak scores.



West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:44

Paqueta almost threads a neat ball through to Cornet, but Trippier slides in to make a crucial block near the edge of the area.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:43

Goal Alexander Isak

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:43

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:43

Not far away! Bowen flashes the free-kick just wide of the top-right corner! Zouma was lurking at the far post, put he couldn't get a touch to make it 3-2.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:41

This time Pope gets a firm punch to the set-piece, but West Ham keep the attack alive through Bowen. He skips past Willock and falls into the box, but the referee says he was tripped just outside the area! The Hammers get a free-kick on the right.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:40

West Ham win yet another corner as Bowen faces up to Burn and speeds to the byline, with his cross deflecting behind off the Newcastle full-back.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:39

West Ham have enjoyed more of the ball since both sides opted to ring the changes, but Newcastle still look the more likely scorers. The Hammers have failed to contain Newcastle's pacey counter-attacks from the first whistle here.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:38

Almost 4-1 to Newcastle! Gordon does well to find Willock 10 yards out, and the midfielder sees his weak effort cleared in front of the goal line by Zouma. The ball falls to Guimaraes, who shoots just wide from the edge of the box!

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:36

74' CLOSE! Bruno nearly makes it four as he has a go on the edge of the box but his shot is just wide.



West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:36

Close… but the referee blows for a foul! Pope is unconvincing again as he attempts to punch clear inside a crowded six-yard box. The ball drops narrowly wide of his right-hand post, but Pawson penalises Zouma for a foul on the Newcastle goalkeeper.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:35

Emerson's deep delivery is kept alive and West Ham win a corner. Bowen will take this one…

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:34

Trippier makes a good block to stop Ings latching onto a ball in behind, before the England right-back fells Emerson with his outstretched leg while on the ground. West Ham will whip this free-kick into the area from the left-hand side…

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:33

West Ham win a corner on the right flank, which is lifted in by Paqueta. A scramble ensues as the Hammers look to crowd Pope in the six-yard box, but Newcastle clear and Zouma concedes a foul near halfway.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:32

Among all Premier League goals this season, only Oliver Skipp's goal for Tottenham against Chelsea in February (45:19) has come earlier in the second half than Wilson's second strike in this match (45:22). West Ham have struggled to gain any momentum since that moment.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:30

Gordon's first involvement sees him chase back to dispossess Paqueta, disrupting a promising West Ham move. Newcastle then come forward through Trippier, but Emerson makes an important block.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:29

That's four changes for West Ham and three for Newcastle – with the Magpies' entire frontline being switched out. How will those substitutions affect the flow of the match?

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:27

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:27

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:26

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:26

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:26

Substitution Jacob Kai Murphy Joseph George Willock

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:26

Substitution Allan Irénée Saint-Maximin Anthony Michael Gordon

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:26

Substitution Callum Eddie Graham Wilson Alexander Isak

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:25

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:25

West Ham's first change sees Ings replace Antonio in attack.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:25

Substitution Mohamed Saïd Benrahma Gnaly Albert Maxwel Cornet

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:25

Both teams appear to be readying multiple substitutions as we pass the hour-mark at the London Stadium. Trippier drives a low cross into a crowded area, where Zouma stretches to clear ahead of Saint-Maximin.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:25

Substitution Jan Thilo Kehrer Vladimír Coufal

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:24

Emerson fouls Wilson on halfway. The left-back escapes a second yellow card again, but he must be on his final warning now.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:23

ANOTHER BIG SAVE! Saint-Maximin shifts the ball onto his right foot and bends a lovely effort towards the far corner. Fabianski is equal to it once again, stretching to tip the ball away. The West Ham goalkeeper is keeping his team in this match at the moment!

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:22

Now Wilson goes for goal on the volley from 40 yards out, demonstrating his confidence. Fabianski makes a routine catch, but Newcastle are toying with their hosts now!

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:21

59' CLOSE! Saint-Maximin so nearly adds a fourth as he tries to pick out the far corner from the edge of the box but Fabianski denies him with a fingertip save.



West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:21

A scramble from the resulting corner sees Saint-Maximin shoot from the edge of the area, but a crowd of West Ham defenders combine to block his effort near the goal line!

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:20

BIG SAVE FROM FABIANSKI! That deserved to be a fourth Newcastle goal! Saint-Maximin latches onto a cross-field ball and exchanges passes with Joelinton, before the Brazilian sends a lovely back-heel into Murphy's path. He bends a low shot towards the bottom-left corner, but Fabianski turns it away to keep West Ham in the contest.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:19

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:18

55' CLOSE!



Sensational move from the Magpies as Longstaff switches it to Maxi who knocks it down for Joelinton and he backheels it back to the Frenchman who then plays in Murphy but his shot is saved.



West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:17

Saint-Maximin and Joelinton link up on the left before the latter swings a cross into the area. There's a brief moment of panic as a game of head-tennis breaks out inside the West Ham box, but the hosts eventually hack it clear.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:16

Having clinched a brace in this game, Wilson has now scored twice as many Premier League goals against West Ham (12) than against any other opponent.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:14

West Ham have scored a second-half goal in just one of their last nine Premier League games, when they netted four goals against Nottingham Forest in February. They need to find at least two here, or they will remain level with Everton, Forest and Bournemouth on 27 points in the battle to avoid the drop.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:14

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:14

Yellow Card Joelinton Cassio Apolinário de Lira

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:13

What a start to the second half this has been for Newcastle, but West Ham were masters of their downfall for that third goal! Aguerd was in no position to receive the ball from Fabianski, but he had ample opportunity to clear it before Murphy stole possession.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:12

Newcastle are appealing for a second yellow card for Emerson as the left-back clatters into Trippier! The referee opts against dismissing the Italian, and a red card would perhaps have been harsh on the former Chelsea man.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:09

WHAT A START TO THE SECOND HALF!!!



Murphy's press is excellent as he robs Aguerd on the edge of the box before giving it to Wilson to tap into an empty net!



West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:08

Newcastle score.



West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:08

Assist Jacob Kai Murphy

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:07

There are no changes at the break as Newcastle kick us off for the second half! Are the Magpies about to pick up another valuable three points as they bid for a top-four finish?

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:07

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

21:07

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:58

West Ham started and finished that half strongly, but Newcastle have shown great defensive organisation and look dangerous whenever they break through Saint-Maximin and Murphy. The Hammers, however, have been handed a lifeline by a piece of poor goalkeeping, and with the likes of Antonio and Bowen looking bright, they will fancy their chances of salvaging something after the interval.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:55

It's half-time at the London Stadium, and Newcastle hold a 2-1 lead over West Ham! The Magpies looked to be in complete control when they netted twice inside the first 13 minutes – Wilson nodding in from Saint-Maximin's excellent delivery before Joelinton beat the West Ham offside trap to round Fabianski and tap in a second. However, Pope's poor attempt at a punch allowed Zouma to halve the hosts' deficit five minutes before the break, and there is plenty of life in this contest yet!

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:51

HALF-TIME: WEST HAM 1-2 NEWCASTLE UNITED

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:52

Behind at the break but a positive end to the half.



West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:51

Good chance! Newcastle should perhaps be 3-1 up! Trippier's deep cross finds Saint-Maximin at the back post, but rather than shooting, he tries to tap the ball across the face of goal for a team-mate. Joelinton can't get there, and West Ham escape.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:51

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:50

We're into three minutes of stoppage time at the end of this half as Pope takes his time over a goal-kick, much to the home crowd's frustration.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:49

Joelinton escapes a yellow card for a heavy challenge on Paqueta, and West Ham look for a quick restart. Bowen eventually picks the ball up in space, but he drags a poor shot wide from 25 yards out.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:48

Bowen tricks his way past Burn and stands up a great cross towards the back post, but Trippier is well-positioned to head it away. West Ham's tails are up as we approach half-time, with most of their attacks coming down the right.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:47

Newcastle hoist a deep free-kick into the box, and West Ham can only clear it as far as Joelinton. The Brazilian takes aim, but he drags a poor effort well wide of the bottom-left corner.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:46

Let's keep pushing, Hammers! 👊 https://t.co/wEJXRMX7QW — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 5, 2023

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:46

Bowen charges to the edge of the area and goes down, claiming his shirt was being pulled. The referee tells him to get up. West Ham's goal has breathed fresh life into this contest!

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:45

[1-2]#WHUNEW // #NUFC — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 5, 2023

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:43

Zouma pulls one back! ⚒️



West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:43

Assist Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:42

Newcastle win a corner on the left, but Trippier's delivery is uncharacteristically poor and West Ham can clear. Antonio leads the break and drives to the byline, but his cut-back is cleared by Schar.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:42

Goal Kurt Happy Zouma

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:42

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:41

West Ham and Newcastle have both attempted four shots each so far, but the visitors' efforts have been worth 1.18 expected goals, compared to 0.38 for West Ham. There can be little doubt that the Magpies deserve their lead.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:40

Trippier sends Murphy clear on the right, but the winger's cross runs all the way through the West Ham area. Murphy gets a second chance as Newcastle keep the attack alive, but his next delivery goes over the top of Fabianski's goal and behind.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:39

West Ham look to attack down the right, but Burn steps in to hammer the ball clear. The hosts have got little joy out of Newcastle's solid backline so far.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:36

There's a break in play as Newcastle's players take on instructions from Howe. Pope is sat down and receiving treatment, but the goalkeeper should be okay to continue.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:36

West Ham appeal for a penalty as Antonio backs into Botman and goes down. There's a VAR check… but there wasn't enough contact to send the striker down, and Pawson says nothing doing. Wilson breaks into the area at the other end, but he fails to get his shot off as Fabianski smothers the ball.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:33

A terrible corner is swung straight into the gloves of Pope. West Ham have enjoyed a better spell in the last few minutes, but they need to improve their set-piece deliveries.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:32

The subsequent corner comes to nothing, but Rice stops Saint-Maximin from launching a break before driving forward himself. The England man finds Antonio, but Botman tracks back to block his shot, handing the Hammers another corner.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:32

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:31

Good save from Pope! Paqueta steps up and bends a low effort around the wall. It's heading into the bottom-left corner, but Pope gets down to turn it around the post!

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:31

28' Solid stop from Pope as he gets down low to push Paqueta's free-kick round the post.



West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:30

West Ham win a free-kick in a great position on the edge of the D, with Guimaraes scything Soucek down. Left-footers Emerson and Paqueta are among a crowd of players standing over this...

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:29

Murphy spots Fabianski off his line and shoots from inside his own half… but the goalkeeper is able to make a comfortable catch!

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:28

Paqueta and Bowen combine as West Ham finally maintain an attack in Newcastle's half. The ball finds Antonio on the edge of the area, but the big striker is swiftly crowded out.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:26

Antonio does well to keep a wayward ball alive before a cross is swung towards Soucek at the back post. The ball evades both him and Pope, and there is no West Ham man on hand to maintain the attack.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:24

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:24

Trippier sees a cross nodded away by Kehrer, before Bowen is fouled by Burn deep inside his own half. The confidence has drained out of West Ham following Newcastle's early double.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:22

Guimaraes swings the corner in, but it's met by a West Ham head inside the six-yard box.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:22

Newcastle win a corner as Kehrer slides in on Burn. The German is furious, and replays suggest he has a case – the ball deflected back off Burn before going behind.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:21

Newcastle have lost just one of their 22 Premier League games this season when starting with a back four of Kieran Tripper, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn (W12 D9). West Ham must find a way to beat that resolute rearguard not once, but twice.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:20

The London Stadium has been stunned into silence now. There was a long wait as VAR David Coote looked at that offside call, and the decision was the correct one – Newcastle are flying!

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:18

IT'S TWO!!!!



Schär plays an incredible ball through for Joelinton and he goes round Fabianski before putting it into the net.



He's flagged for offside but VAR shows he was well onside!



West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:17

Goal Joelinton Cassio Apolinário de Lira

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:17

Joelinton doubles Newcastle's advantage.



West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:16

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:16

Joelinton has the ball in the net… but the flag is up! Schar pings a brilliant ball over the top for the Brazilian, who calmly rounds Fabianski to tap home. He looked clearly offside on first glance, but there's a VAR review ongoing… this may be close!

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:14

Murphy cedes possession to Benrahma before fouling the West Ham man inside the hosts' half. The Hammers look to send Antonio in behind, but Pope is alert to the danger and dives on the loose ball.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:13

There's a brief stoppage in play as Burn accidentally catches Antonio in the face with an outstretched arm. The striker is quickly back to his feet, however, and the game restarts with Newcastle in possession.

West Ham United vs Newcastle United

20:12

Wilson has scored 11 Premier League goals against West Ham, more than he has against any other side.

