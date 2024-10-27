West Ham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(John Walton/PA Wire)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Manchester United today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

The Hammers have been very hit and miss since Julen Lopetegui replaced David Moyes as boss in summer and the Spanish head coach is seeking just a third league win of the season, with West Ham 16th at the start of play.

Man United, meanwhile, continue their erratic underachievement under Erik ten Hag and drew a third straight Europa League match in midweek - they sit 13th ahead of kick-off and can move to only eighth if they take the three points for only a second time in an away game this term. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

Kick-off at 2pm

