West Ham United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·9 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Ham face Fulham in the Premier League today.

Gianluca Scamacca returned to West Ham’s starting line-up for the visit of Fulham.

The Italian striker climbed off the bench to score West Ham’s winner against Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Fulham’s six-goal top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic missed out with an ankle injury so Carlos Vinicius starts.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

West Ham United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League updates

  • West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Scamacca

  • Fulham: Leno, Kebano, Adarabioyo, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, James, Andreas Pereira, Reid, Vinicius

  • Aleksandar Mitrovic misses out due to injury

  • GOAL! Andreas Pereira fires in opener from tight angle

West Ham United FC 0 - 1 Fulham FC

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:20 , admin

WHAT A SAVE! Scamacca almost responds for the Hammers, but his powerful header from close range is well stopped by Leno. The German has to get down quickly to his right to react to the header and he produces a super save to keep Fulham in front.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:19 , admin

Vinicius plays Kebano down the left flank and cuts inside to whip a dangerous cross into the middle. James attacks it at the back post, but cannot make clean contact with his header that travels behind.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:19 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:18 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:17 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:16 , admin

OFF THE BAR! James is denied a super goal by the bar. Fulham work the ball brilliantly in the final third before James curls a left-footed strike towards the target. Fabianski is beaten, but West Ham are saved by the woodwork as the ball clatters the bar and heads over.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:15 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:14 , admin

Fulham have made a very bright start to the contest and have West Ham all at sea at the back.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:13 , admin

West Ham have a record of W0, D1, L4 when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League this season.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:13 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:11 , admin

SAVE! Pereira hammers another blast at goal from the angle. It travels through a crowd of players before Fabianski beats it away. Palhinha heads it back towards goal, but the West Ham keeper gathers under his bar.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:10 , admin

Kehrer brings down Kebano on the slide down the left flank after a break by James. Fulham are a tad fortunate as the pass from James was short to his team-mate, drawing a lunge from the West Ham defender.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:08 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:07 , admin

Assist Neeskens Kebano

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:07 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:06 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:06 , admin

Goal Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:05 , admin

Cresswell collects on the left flank and floats a cross into the middle, but it sails over Scamacca's head and out for a throw-in.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:02 , admin

We're under way at London Stadium.

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:01 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:01 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

14:00 , admin

West Ham United are unbeaten in 11 home Premier League matches against Fulham (W7 D4), winning their last four in a row. The Hammers last had a longer home top-flight winning run against Hull City between 2009 and 2016 (five in a row - ongoing).

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:56 , admin

Fulham have made four changes to their side that lost to Newcastle in their last outing. Mitrovic is out with a foot injury and is replaced by Vinicius. Chalobah is suspended which sees Palhinha return to the midfield. Robinson and Kebano start in the back four as Layvin Kurzawa is injured, while Mbabu drops to the bench.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:52 , admin

Only Dawson and Bowen remain in the West Ham starting line-up from their win over Anderlecht as Moyes reverts back to the majority of the team that beat Wolves. From the side that started against Wolves there is only one change as Maxwel Cornet misses out due to injury and is replaced by Fornals.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:51 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:48 , admin

FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Shane Duffy, Harry Wilson, Tom Cairney, Josh Onomah, Kevin Mbabu, Issa Diop, Luke Harris, Martial Godo.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:46 , admin

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Neeskans Kebano, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Daniel James, Andreas Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Carlos Vinicius.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:42 , admin

WEST HAM SUBS: Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Flynn Downes, Alphonse Areola, Angelo Ogbonna, Said Benrahma, Emerson.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:42 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:41 , admin

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Pablo Fornals; Gianluca Scamacca.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:39 , admin

Fulham had a day to forget in their last outing against Newcastle United. The Cottagers were reduced to 10 men inside the opening 10 minutes when Nathaniel Chalobah was dismissed. It only went downhill from there against a rampant Newcastle as Marco Silva's men suffered a 4-1 defeat. To make matters worse, Aleksandar Mitrovic was forced off with an injury, leaving Fulham without their key man in the final third. They face a challenge to respond to their setback this afternoon.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:39 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:37 , admin

West Ham bounced back from successive Premier League defeats in their last league outing to defeat Wolves 2-0 on home soil. David Moyes' will be looking for his team to build momentum in their campaign after a sluggish start. The Hammers were impressive during the week to defeat Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League, delivering a 1-0 win on the road. It could be the start of a bright run of form for West Ham before the break for the World Cup.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between West Ham United and Fulham at London Stadium.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

West Ham vs Fulham team news: No Mitrovic as Scamacca starts

13:04 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Scamacca

Subs: Johnson, Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Emerson Palmieri

Fulham: Leno, Kebano, Adarabioyo, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, James, Andreas Pereira, Reid, Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Onomah, Mbabu, Diop, Harris, Godo

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

West Ham United vs Fulham

13:30 , admin

Latest Stories

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Schneider has impressed since being named Blue Jays interim manager last July

    TORONTO — Three months into the job as interim manager of the Toronto Blue Jays and John Schneider appears to have settled into the job quite nicely. Winning games out of the gate helped with the transition. Earning a playoff berth didn't hurt either. It has all been part of Schneider's long journey with the organization that drafted him in 2002. "I try to take a step back every now and then and realize how fortunate I am and (that) basically I couldn't ask for a better group to work with," Schn

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays' 10-9 wild card loss to Mariners

    TORONTO — As veteran outfielder George Springer fell, so did the Toronto Blue Jays. Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's dramatic 10-9 loss to the Mariners on Saturday night as Seattle won the best-of-three American League wild-card series in two games. Springer was injured when tracking down a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette raced out of the infield to catch the same hit. They clipped each other in shallo

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to