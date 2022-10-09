West Ham United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Ham face Fulham in the Premier League today.

Gianluca Scamacca returned to West Ham’s starting line-up for the visit of Fulham.

The Italian striker climbed off the bench to score West Ham’s winner against Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Fulham’s six-goal top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic missed out with an ankle injury so Carlos Vinicius starts.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

West Ham United vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League updates

West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Scamacca

Fulham: Leno, Kebano, Adarabioyo, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, James, Andreas Pereira, Reid, Vinicius

Aleksandar Mitrovic misses out due to injury

GOAL! Andreas Pereira fires in opener from tight angle

West Ham United FC 0 - 1 Fulham FC

14:20

WHAT A SAVE! Scamacca almost responds for the Hammers, but his powerful header from close range is well stopped by Leno. The German has to get down quickly to his right to react to the header and he produces a super save to keep Fulham in front.

14:19

Vinicius plays Kebano down the left flank and cuts inside to whip a dangerous cross into the middle. James attacks it at the back post, but cannot make clean contact with his header that travels behind.

14:19

17' Save, @Bernd_Leno! 🧤



Our keeper gets down really well to push away Gianluca Scamacca's header.



⚒️ 0-1 🤍 #WHUFUL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 9, 2022

14:18

A header from Gianluca Scamacca is denied by an excellent save from Bernd Leno.#WHUFUL 0-1 (17) — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 9, 2022

14:17

Daniel James hits the crossbar with a shot from outside the 18-yard box.#WHUFUL 0-1 (15) — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 9, 2022

14:16

OFF THE BAR! James is denied a super goal by the bar. Fulham work the ball brilliantly in the final third before James curls a left-footed strike towards the target. Fabianski is beaten, but West Ham are saved by the woodwork as the ball clatters the bar and heads over.

14:15

14' Off the bar! 😲@Daniel_James_97 tries his luck from outside the box and his shot bounces back off the woodwork.



⚒️ 0-1 🤍 #WHUFUL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 9, 2022

14:14

Fulham have made a very bright start to the contest and have West Ham all at sea at the back.

14:13

West Ham have a record of W0, D1, L4 when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League this season.

14:13

14:11

SAVE! Pereira hammers another blast at goal from the angle. It travels through a crowd of players before Fabianski beats it away. Palhinha heads it back towards goal, but the West Ham keeper gathers under his bar.

14:10

Kehrer brings down Kebano on the slide down the left flank after a break by James. Fulham are a tad fortunate as the pass from James was short to his team-mate, drawing a lunge from the West Ham defender.

14:08

What a start! 🔥@andrinhopereira rockets home a shot from the tightest of angles to put us ahead! 🦸‍♂️



⚒️ 0-1 🤍 #WHUFUL — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 9, 2022

14:07

Assist Neeskens Kebano

14:07

Andreas Pereira puts Fulham in the lead.#WHUFUL 0-1 (5) — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 9, 2022

14:06

14:06

Goal Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira

14:05

Cresswell collects on the left flank and floats a cross into the middle, but it sails over Scamacca's head and out for a throw-in.

14:02

We're under way at London Stadium.

14:01

Fulham get us underway at the London Stadium 🏟️



COME ON YOU IRONS ⚒️#WHUFUL | @PeakDefi pic.twitter.com/RIIU69NdJC — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 9, 2022

14:01

14:00

West Ham United are unbeaten in 11 home Premier League matches against Fulham (W7 D4), winning their last four in a row. The Hammers last had a longer home top-flight winning run against Hull City between 2009 and 2016 (five in a row - ongoing).

13:56

Fulham have made four changes to their side that lost to Newcastle in their last outing. Mitrovic is out with a foot injury and is replaced by Vinicius. Chalobah is suspended which sees Palhinha return to the midfield. Robinson and Kebano start in the back four as Layvin Kurzawa is injured, while Mbabu drops to the bench.

13:52

Only Dawson and Bowen remain in the West Ham starting line-up from their win over Anderlecht as Moyes reverts back to the majority of the team that beat Wolves. From the side that started against Wolves there is only one change as Maxwel Cornet misses out due to injury and is replaced by Fornals.

13:51

A first appearance in a matchday squad this season for @harrywilson_. 👏#WHUFUL pic.twitter.com/hMXvT6L6Qy — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) October 9, 2022

13:48

FULHAM SUBS: Marek Rodak, Shane Duffy, Harry Wilson, Tom Cairney, Josh Onomah, Kevin Mbabu, Issa Diop, Luke Harris, Martial Godo.

13:46

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Neeskans Kebano, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha; Daniel James, Andreas Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid; Carlos Vinicius.

13:42

WEST HAM SUBS: Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Flynn Downes, Alphonse Areola, Angelo Ogbonna, Said Benrahma, Emerson.

13:42

13:41

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Pablo Fornals; Gianluca Scamacca.

13:39

Fulham had a day to forget in their last outing against Newcastle United. The Cottagers were reduced to 10 men inside the opening 10 minutes when Nathaniel Chalobah was dismissed. It only went downhill from there against a rampant Newcastle as Marco Silva's men suffered a 4-1 defeat. To make matters worse, Aleksandar Mitrovic was forced off with an injury, leaving Fulham without their key man in the final third. They face a challenge to respond to their setback this afternoon.

13:39

13:37

West Ham bounced back from successive Premier League defeats in their last league outing to defeat Wolves 2-0 on home soil. David Moyes' will be looking for his team to build momentum in their campaign after a sluggish start. The Hammers were impressive during the week to defeat Anderlecht in the Europa Conference League, delivering a 1-0 win on the road. It could be the start of a bright run of form for West Ham before the break for the World Cup.

13:30

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Premier League clash between West Ham United and Fulham at London Stadium.

13:30

West Ham vs Fulham team news: No Mitrovic as Scamacca starts

13:04 , Jamie Braidwood

West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Fornals, Scamacca

Subs: Johnson, Coufal, Antonio, Lanzini, Downes, Areola, Ogbonna, Benrahma, Emerson Palmieri

Fulham: Leno, Kebano, Adarabioyo, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, James, Andreas Pereira, Reid, Vinicius

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Wilson, Cairney, Onomah, Mbabu, Diop, Harris, Godo

13:00

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

13:30

Our team to take on Fulham looks like this! ⚒️#WHUFUL pic.twitter.com/qMJTWzDzgt — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 9, 2022

13:30

13:30

13:30

13:30