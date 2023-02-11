West Ham United vs Chelsea, Premier League live: score, team news and latest updates - Julian Finney/Getty Images

11:37 AM

Emerson speaks to BT Sport about facing his old club

It's special to play against Chelsea. It's my second time. It's special for me and my family but now I am on the other side and will try to win. We have worked a lot this week. The last four or five matches, we have played very well. We need to keep going this way and to try to win.

11:33 AM

West Ham team and subs: Former Chelsea player Emerson Palmieri in back five

Other than that, pretty much as expected from David Moyes. Benrahma preferred to Fornals.

11:31 AM

Chelsea team and subs

It looks like a back four from Graham Potter: Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Mudryk all start which is exciting for Chelsea fans.

11:17 AM

Are West Ham and Chelsea on the up?

Chelsea have kept three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League, which is a sign they may have bottomed out under Graham Potter and are on the way to recovery.

Nevertheless, after spending close to £300 million in January and drawing 0-0 at home to Fulham, they still have plenty of work ahead of them to fully convince people they are heading in the right direction.

Victory at West Ham in a London derby this afternoon could go some way to doing that, and slowly but surely Potter has some key players available again.

Joao Felix returns from this three-game suspension, after Ben Chilwell returned from a hamstring injury during the dying embers against Fulham. Reece James started and came through that game, when new midfielder Enzo Fernandez made his debut.

West Ham are trending in the right direction after a spell in which David Moyes' job appeared at risk. They have won a home six-pointer against Everton, reached the FA Cup fifth round and taken a point from Newcastle in their last three games.

Declan Rice was outstanding at St James' Park, and looks destined to depart West Ham this summer when he will have two years remaining on his contract. It was always assumed Rice would favour a return to Chelsea, where he played as a youngster alongside close friend Mason Mount. However, league leaders Arsenal are currently the bookmakers' favourites to sign Rice in the summer, with the midfielder keen on the idea of playing for Mikel Arteta's side.

Discussing Rice on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, team-mate Michail Antonio said: “He has been linked everywhere. Arsenal, Man City, Man United, Chelsea… He’s a quality player and he deserves to be in one of those teams so he’s going to be linked with anyone.

“It’s whatever happens obviously. I think he has a year and a half left on his contract and anything can happen. He could end up anywhere because I think he could play in any of those teams.”

Full team news on the way shortly.