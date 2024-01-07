West Ham United vs Bristol City LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Bristol City in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

West Ham United vs Bristol City LIVE: FA Cup updates

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Alvarez, Fornals, Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen

Bristol City: O’Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Pring, Williams, Gardner-Hickman, Bell, Knight, Mehmeti, Conway

GOAL! Jarrod Bowen strikes early - West Ham 1-0 Bristol [4’]

HT: West Ham 1-0 Bristol City

GOAL! Tommy Conway equalises! - West Ham 1-1 Bristol City [61’]

FT: West Ham 1-1 Bristol City

West Ham United FC 1 - 1 Bristol City FC

15:59

Match ends, West Ham United 1, Bristol City 1.

15:58

Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Bristol City 1.

15:57

Attempt missed. Zak Vyner (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joe Williams following a set piece situation.

15:56

Hand ball by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).

15:54

Offside, West Ham United. Danny Ings is caught offside.

15:54

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Harry Cornick.

15:53

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by George Tanner.

15:52

Attempt blocked. Divin Mubama (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.

15:52

Substitution, Bristol City. Harry Cornick replaces Sam Bell.

15:52

Offside, Bristol City. Nahki Wells is caught offside.

15:52

Attempt missed. Danny Ings (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

15:52

Attempt saved. Divin Mubama (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.

15:49

Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.

15:48

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Cameron Pring.

15:45

Substitution, Bristol City. Nahki Wells replaces Tommy Conway.

15:43

Offside, Bristol City. Tommy Conway is caught offside.

15:40

Substitution, Bristol City. Andreas Weimann replaces Anis Mehmeti.

15:40

Substitution, Bristol City. Matty James replaces Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

15:40

Substitution, West Ham United. Maxwel Cornet replaces Pablo Fornals.

15:38

Substitution, West Ham United. Danny Ings replaces Edson Álvarez.

15:38

Substitution, West Ham United. Ben Johnson replaces Vladimír Coufal.

15:38

Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse with a cross following a corner.

15:37

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Cameron Pring.

15:36

Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

15:33

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Sam Bell.

15:35

Attempt blocked. Emerson (West Ham United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.

15:33

Attempt blocked. Divin Mubama (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.

15:31

Attempt saved. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Bristol City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anis Mehmeti.

15:31

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

15:32

Attempt blocked. Anis Mehmeti (Bristol City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

15:29

Attempt missed. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.

15:29

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Cameron Pring.

15:29

Foul by Divin Mubama (West Ham United).

15:26

Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15:25

Goal! West Ham United 1, Bristol City 1. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Williams with a through ball.

15:24

Cameron Pring (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15:24

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15:23

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.

15:21

Attempt missed. Cameron Pring (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

15:18

Offside, Bristol City. Anis Mehmeti is caught offside.

15:17

James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15:17

Foul by James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United).

15:17

Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal.

15:15

Attempt blocked. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

15:15

Attempt blocked. Anis Mehmeti (Bristol City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Pring.

15:09

Second Half begins West Ham United 1, Bristol City 0.

14:53

First Half ends, West Ham United 1, Bristol City 0.

14:52

Edson Álvarez (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.

14:51

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Cameron Pring.

14:50

Attempt saved. Rob Dickie (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman with a cross.

14:48

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Emerson.

14:45

Foul by Edson Álvarez (West Ham United).

14:45

Attempt saved. George Tanner (Bristol City) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jason Knight.

14:42

Substitution, West Ham United. Angelo Ogbonna replaces Konstantinos Mavropanos because of an injury.

14:41

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

14:40

Delay in match because of an injury Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham United).

14:39

Foul by Edson Álvarez (West Ham United).

14:39

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

14:37

Tommy Conway (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14:36

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

14:36

Delay in match because of an injury Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham United).

14:36

Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:35

Joe Williams (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

14:35

Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14:35

Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

14:35

Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal.

14:31

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Vladimír Coufal.

14:30

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Edson Álvarez.

14:28

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Max O'Leary.

14:28

Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emerson.

14:25

Foul by Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United).

14:24

Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).

14:22

Hand ball by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).

14:21

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:19

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

14:19

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

14:17

Delay in match because of an injury Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United).

14:16

Substitution, West Ham United. Divin Mubama replaces Lucas Paquetá because of an injury.

14:16

Attempt missed. Edson Álvarez (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

14:16

Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.

14:10

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.

14:10

Attempt saved. Sam Bell (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zak Vyner.

14:08

Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).

14:08

Sam Bell (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

14:06

Goal! West Ham United 1, Bristol City 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

14:08

Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal.

14:02

First Half begins.

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

