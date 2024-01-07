West Ham United vs Bristol City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Bristol City in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

West Ham United vs Bristol City LIVE: FA Cup updates

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Alvarez, Fornals, Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Bowen

Bristol City: O’Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Pring, Williams, Gardner-Hickman, Bell, Knight, Mehmeti, Conway

GOAL! Jarrod Bowen strikes early - West Ham 1-0 Bristol [6’]

West Ham United FC 1 - 0 Bristol City FC

14:21

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

14:19

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

14:19

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

14:17

Delay in match because of an injury Vladimír Coufal (West Ham United).

14:16

Substitution, West Ham United. Divin Mubama replaces Lucas Paquetá because of an injury.

14:16

Attempt missed. Edson Álvarez (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

14:16

Attempt saved. Pablo Fornals (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.

14:10

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Lukasz Fabianski.

14:10

Attempt saved. Sam Bell (Bristol City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zak Vyner.

14:08

Foul by Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United).

14:08

Sam Bell (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

14:06

Goal! West Ham United 1, Bristol City 0. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.

14:08

Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal.

14:02

First Half begins.

13:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

13:00

