West Ham United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League score and updates as Paqueta penalty rules out Onana goal

Amadou Onana marked his Aston Villa debut with a goal (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Aston Villa today in the Premier League.

Aston Villa hand debut to new signing Amadou Onana, with both sides having spent a lot of money this season.

Ross Barkley, Jaden Philogene and Ian Maatsen are included on Unai Emery’s bench.

West Ham hand debuts to their new recruits Max Kilman and Guido Rodriguez.

Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka could also all make their Hammers bows from the bench.

Aston Villa have lost their opening Premier League match in every one of the last three seasons, conceding 10 goals in those matches, but will be looking for an improved performance today.

Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:

West Ham United vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League updates

GOAL! Amadou Onana scores on debut - WHU 0-1 AVL (4’)

West Ham XI: Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Tielemans, McGinn, Onana, Rodgers, Bailey, Watkins

West Ham United FC 1 - 1 Aston Villa FC

18:17

Three minutes added time announced here.

18:17

West Ham come forward again but Villa see it clear and break themselves. It's Bailey again bringing it forward for the visitors down the right but his whipped shot curls wide of the far post.

18:14

Emerson gets a shot away for West Ham from the right of the box but Martinez gets down to palm away at the near post. It's all go for the hosts now!

18:12

Prior to the goal, West Ham had been struggling against Villa but now back on level terms they are looking far more spritely. Who else to make it happen than Paqueta who has scored all five penalties he has taken for West Ham.

18:10

DECISION STANDS! West Ham have their penalty confirmed by VAR and Paqueta will take.

18:08

Penalty Goal Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima

18:07

PENALTY TO WEST HAM! Soucek brings the ball down in the box from a lofted pass over the top. He is brought down by Cash who appears to trip him and Tony Harrington points straight to the spot. Now being checked by VAR...

18:04

JUST WIDE! Rogers makes yet another bursting run for Villa on the counter before passing to Bailey on his right. The winger crosses to McGinn who has two bites of the cherry and as his first shot is blocked but his second trickles just wide of the post.

18:03

More like it for West Ham. Kudus gets forward on the left and plays the cross in trying to find Kudus at the back post. The West Ham forward does enough to force a corner from the Villa defence.

18:01

Yellow Card Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima

18:00

Villa are camped in the West Ham half waiting for an opportunity to present itself but the hosts are struggling to get close to the ball.

17:57

Emery is certainly winning the battle of the Spaniards on the sidelines. Aston Villa currently boast an expected goals total of 0.85 just 24 minutes into the first-half. Loptegui, however, will hope his new side pick up their attacking efforts as West Ham have just 0.13xG in comparison.

17:55

HOW DID HE MISS?! BAILEY HITS THE POST! He receives the ball over the top on the right of the pitch. It's a beautiful first touch from Bailey to round Areola who is well off his line and it appears he has an open goal in front of him. The angle is tight, however, and his shot slams the outside of the post.

17:53

Rogers once more makes a threatening run down the centre before finding McGinn on his left who carries into the box. The Scotsman is able to cross but can't pick out Watkins and the ball is cleared by West Ham.

17:51

Villa remain patient in possession with the comfort of that one-goal cushion. They're edging West Ham on possession at the moment with 54%.

17:49

Another nervy moment for West Ham! Villa opt to take a quick free-kick just outside the box which sends Watkins free to the right of the box. The England forward finds himself clear of the Hammers' defence but holds onto the ball marginally too long and Areola smothers the chance at his feet.

17:45

Aston Villa are looking confident after that early goal. They are content to retain possession and be patient with their openings but they keep finding a way through. A rash lunge from Bowen allows Torres to make a run from deep and get a cross away himself but it is blocked.

17:43

SAVED! Rogers makes a powerful run through the centre of midfield with no one willing to close down the Villa midfielder. His shot is not the best and Areola does well to get down to his right and make the save.

17:41

The goal from Onana means no other Premier League side have had more debutants score than Aston Villa in Premier League history. They are joint top with Chelsea on 27.

17:39

Yellow Card Leon Patrick Bailey Butler

17:35

Assist Youri Marion A. Tielemans

17:34

Bowen surges down the right-hand side at the opposite end of the pitch and manages to find Soucek in the centre of the box. His shot, however, is wide of the near post.

17:33

Cash brings Villa forward down the right hand side and whips in a cross that Kilman is forced to clear. A positive start from the visitors!

17:33

West Ham get us underway at the London Stadium!

17:31

The teams are coming out of the tunnel at the London Stadium through the bubbles. Villa and West Ham will shortly be getting their Premier League season's underway.

17:23

For Aston Villa, Unai Emery hands a full debut to Onana who starts at the base of the midfield. Fellow new arrivals at Villa Park Barkley, Philogene and Maatsen are also all named on the bench for the clash with West Ham. Gauci and Nedeljkovic, who were both signed in January, could also make competitive debuts from the bench after spending the end of last season on loan. Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara and Robin Olsen are all ruled out with injury.

17:23

West Ham have a number of potential debutants among their ranks after a summer spending spree. Kilman and Rodriguez will both make their full debut while Summerville, Fullkrug, Todibo and Wan-Bissaka are all named on the bench for the hosts. Wan-Bissaka is deemed fit enough by Loptegui despite carrying a knock, but it is too soon for Edson Alvarez who remains out with a hamstring injury.

17:13

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Emerson, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, Vladimir Coufal; Guido Rodriguez, Tomas Soucek; Lucas Paqueta, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen; Michail Antonio.

17:13

ASTON VILLA SUBS: Diego Carlos, Ross Barkley, Jhon Duran, Emiliano Buendia, Joe Gauci, Jaden Philogene, Kosta Nedeljkovic, Ian Maatsen, Jacob Ramsey.

17:13

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash; Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana; John McGinn, Morgan Rogers, Leon Bailey; Ollie Watkins.

17:13

WEST HAM SUBS: Lukasz Fabianksi, Aaron Cresswell, Crysencio Summerville, James Ward-Prowse, Niclas Fullkrug, Danny Ings, Jean-Clair Todibo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Andy Irving.

17:07

Aston Villa travel to the battle of claret and blue with a poor opening day record. They have lost their last three opening Premier League matches, conceding 10 goals in those games. Villa also fell to defeat the last time they met West Ham on the opening day, losing 1-0 at Upton Park in 2012-13. Fans will hope the renewed confidence of Champions League qualification will spur their team to better opening day form, having finished fourth last season.

17:07

West Ham fans will get their first glimpse of life under their new manager, Julien Loptegui, as he takes charge of his first match in east London. His last victory in the Premier League came against today’s opponents Aston Villa, winning 2-1 while managing Wolves (1-0 in May 2023). His club have a similarly strong record against the visitors having won their last nine home games against Villa and only losing one of their last 12 Premier League encounters, a 4-1 loss at Villa Park last season.

17:01

Hello and welcome to live text commentary of West Ham Vs Aston Villa at London Stadium on the opening weekend of Premier League action!

17:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

15:30

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…