West Ham United-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Whilst West Ham United appear to have turned things around following a rough start to the Premier League season, Brighton & Hove Albion continue to fight for some better form.

A pair of sides seemingly headed in opposite directions take the pitch Friday night at the Amex Stadium.

Things could not have gone worse for West Ham (2-1-4) with four consecutive league defeats to begin the campaign. The Hammers were outscored 10-2 through those losses, though two came against Liverpool and Arsenal.

However, times have improved for the east London club with a 2-1-0 mark over their last three against Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United. They've scored three goals in two of those contests, including a 3-1 victory over reeling United last weekend.

The Hammers also have a victory over Macclesfield Town in the League Cup to see their overall undefeated stretch at four.

"It's a good step forward," keeper Lukasz Fabianski told West Ham's official website.

"We've been on an unbeaten run for four games after losing the first four. I just hope we continue to grow as a team and as a group. What we got from the last week is the belief we can compete against the top teams in the league.

"We have to continue to keep focused and work hard and get as much as we can from every single game."

Though West Ham won't take their recent success for granted, they believe it has taken off some pressure that began to mount in the early weeks of the top-flight campaign.

"We have a long way to go, many things to improve, but of course we are gaining in confidence and therefore we can work more calmly," West Ham defender Fabian Balbuena said.

Brighton (1-2-4), meanwhile, are 0-2-3 in the league since also beating Manchester United, that coming on Aug. 19 at home. They've yielded at least two goals in all but one of their seven league matches and will try to avoid a third consecutive defeat after generating one goal in back-to-back losses versus Spurs and Manchester City.

The Seagulls enter the weekend 15th in the Premier League table, but just three points from the drop zone.

"It has been a tough start," striker Glenn Murray told Brighton's official website.

It has not helped that Brighton have had to face several of the league giants already, including Liverpool and upstart Watford, in addition to United, Spurs and City. The next nine of their league contests come against those non-top six powers, but that still doesn't mean things will get better.

"You do have to take that into perspective," manager Chris Hughton told the Seagulls' official website. "We've played four of last season's top six and our first game was away at Watford.

"We now go into a series of games which are against non-top six teams, and that's where we have to pick up points. This is probably going to be the most valuable part of our season.

"We need to make sure that in the games against teams outside of the top six, we give ourselves the best chance of picking up points."

Brighton did the double over West Ham last season, scoring three times in each match while conceding one goal.