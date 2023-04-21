West Ham turn on the style as remarkable Declan Rice leads David Moyes renaissance

Renaissance: Declan Rice’s form has been crucial to a revival at West Ham for the under-fire David Moyes (REUTERS)

West Ham have been many things this season: disappointing, disjointed, depressing, drab. But massive? Hardly.

So to hear Declan Rice roaring “bring it on” about the prospect of another European semi-final, and to hear that refrain, the soundtrack to last season’s Europa League jolly, ringing out around the London Stadium with such gusto again felt almost nostalgic.

Only 12 months have passed since the historic wins over Lyon and Sevilla, but already they had begun to feel like the best scenes of a big budget movie that had since lost its way, rumbling on an hour longer than necessary, without obvious direction or sight of a fair ending.

Yet here were so many of the same characters suddenly reprising their starring roles. Michail Antonio was a force majeure, scoring twice. Jarrod Bowen was magnificent, running Gent ragged in the kind of display that piqued England’s interest last summer.

And Rice, for so long the man just about holding the whole piece together, was freed to stride on, his stunning solo goal from a run started inside his own half the highlight of a throwback night, a 4-1 win and 5-2 aggregate triumph over Gent prompting the kind of celebrations not seen inside this ground since the Sevilla epic of last season.

“We can’t underestimate how big this is for the club,” Rice said. “To get to the semi-final of any competition is unbelievable and now the next step is to get to a final. This club’s been craving silverware — what a chance to win a European competition.”

The award for best cameo from a newcomer eventually went to Lucas Paqueta, the club’s record signing, who gifted away possession in the build-up to Hugo Cuypers’s opener, which put the Belgians ahead in the tie, but then snatched responsibility from the penalty spot after Antonio’s header had levelled, lifting high into the top corner for the first of three goals in an eight-minute spell that saw the visitors blown away after the break.

“I have seen Lucas taking penalties in training and he has a style which is interesting,” David Moyes said of the Brazilian’s stuttering run-up. “Nerve-racking as well if you are a manager, that’s for sure.”

Against the backdrop of Premier League turmoil, West Ham’s journey in Europe has provided a necessary shield for Moyes this season.

Whether or not even a European trophy will spare his job in the summer remains to be seen, but right now Moyes is on the brink of righting a ship that seemed destined for the seabed

The Scot, though, deserves huge credit for his part in reviving this squad and rediscovering a spirit that looked consigned to the past. Whether or not even a European trophy will spare his job in the summer remains to be seen, but right now he is on the brink of righting a ship that seemed destined for the seabed.

“What probably pulled this club together more than anything is when we qualified for Europe in the first place a couple of years ago,” said Moyes.

“We went on the journey and we were enjoying that journey together, which was brilliant. I think this year, this competition has helped us keep our positivity and kept everyone going.”

It is now just one defeat in nine games in all competitions for the Hammers, who head to Bournemouth on Sunday four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, playing with renewed confidence and knowing victory would go a long way to guaranteeing their survival.

It was around this time last year that Moyes’s side began to run out of steam, floundering up the run-in as Europe took its toll. For just about the first time since, they look like a team getting back to their best.