West Ham transfer news: Hammers announce signing of Brazilian defender Luizao from Sao Paolo

West Ham have announced the signing of Brazilian defender Luizao from Sao Paolo.

The 20-year-old centre-back will join the Hammers on a free transfer on January 1 and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at the London Stadium.

Luizao will initially join the West Ham Under-21 squad and is not expected to play for the senior side this season.

He made his senior debut for Sao Paolo in May and has since made 20 first-team appearances, helping Sao Paulo reach the final of the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Do Brasil semi-finals.

After West Ham spent around £175million in the summer transfer window, it is difficult to see the club making major new signings in January.

The Hammers went into the World Cup just a point clear of the relegation zone.