West Ham tie up loan signing of Brighton's Evan Ferguson

West Ham have completed the loan signing of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

Ferguson reunites with former manager Graham Potter, who handed him a first senior involvement during his final full season in charge at the Amex Stadium..

The Republic of Ireland has racked up 17 goals in 75 appearances for the Seagulls but found his first-team opportunities limited since returning from an ankle injury.

He becomes the Hammers' first senior addition of the January window as Potter seeks attacking reinforcements after injury to Michail Antonio and Niclas Füllkrug.

📸 GLYN KIRK - AFP or licensors