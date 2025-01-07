Graham Potter considers West Ham manager offer with Julen Lopetegui on the brink

Graham Potter is considering an offer to become West Ham’s new manager, with Julen Lopetegui on the cusp of being sacked just six months into his reign.

Lopetegui, who took up his post in July, has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks and Saturday’s 4-1 defeat away at Manchester City could prove to be the final straw.

Potter has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in April 2023 after failing to survive his first campaign at Stamford Bridge.

The 49-year-old has been waiting for the right job to return to management and West Ham hope he could be the man to turn their fortunes around.

Graham Potter has been offered the job (PA)

Potter has been linked with the West Ham job before, including after David Moyes left the London Stadium last summer, and has held fresh discussions with the club this week about stepping in midseason.

A picture emerged on social media on Monday showing the former Brighton manager meeting with West Ham technical director Tim Steidten, though it is not clear when it was taken.

There have been tensions between Lopetegui and Steidten - as there were between the German and Moyes - and the latter has decided to stay away from the first-team training ground.

No agreement with Potter has yet been reached, with Lopetegui still officially in post and taking first-team training as normal on Tuesday morning, but he is expected to be ousted should the Englishman agree to take over.

West Ham are 14th in the Premier League with just six wins from their opening 20 Premier League matches. Four of those have come against sides in the bottom-six.

Lopetegui has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks (REUTERS)

The Hammers face Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Friday before home London derbies next week against Fulham on Tuesday and then Crystal Palace on Saturday.

With West Ham struggling, chairman David Sullivan has been considering whether to make a managerial change for several months. Sullivan has been hesitant to axe managers mid-contract in the past, but is known to value Premier League experience when choosing coaches and Potter fits the bill.

The 49-year-old enjoyed a successful stint with Brighton before his ill-fated Chelsea reign and first revealed he is ready to return to management in an interview with Telegraph Sport in September.

In his first interview since being sacked by the Blues, Potter said: “I’ve felt ready to return for a little while. It still has to be the right thing, but I’m excited for it. I’m excited to hear what the opportunities are and I’ll take each one and judge it on its merits.

“I see it [Chelsea] as an unbelievable experience that I’ve had. It didn’t go as well as I’d have liked. I have to take responsibility for that, but I think I’m better for it and I’ll be a better coach, for sure.”