West Ham sweating over Angelo Ogbonna groin injury after Aleksandar Mitrovic collision

West Ham have been left to sweat over a groin injury to Angelo Ogbonna after the Italian defender was forced off during their win over Fulham on Saturday night.

Ogbonna, who has been one of West Ham's standout players since David Moyes's return to the club, sustained the injury which "opened his groin up" in a collision with Lukasz Fabianski, the Hammers goalkeeper, and Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic.

"We're a little bit worried about Angelo," said Moyes. "Because it was a challenge in the box where I don't think the player should have made the challenge on the goalkeeper, and it has opened his groin up a bit so we'll get him scanned and see what the outcome is."

After falling down the pecking order a touch under Manuel Pellegrini, the 32-year-old has been at the heart of Moyes's turnaround, crucial after lockdown last season and imperious at the back in wins over Wolves and Leicester City earlier this season.

View photos Angelo Ogbonna receives treatment at the London Stadium before hobbling off Getty Images Getty Images More

Ogbonna is due to undergo a scan to asses the damage, with the Hammers hopeful the international break will allow him the time to be ready for Sheffield United when they return to Premier League action later this month.

Should the Italian not be ready, it may present Issa Diop the chance to regain his spot in the side.

Diop has fallen out of favour since testing positive for coronavirus, with Fabian Balbuena grabbing his chance to impress.

Read More

West Ham 1-0 Fulham: Lookman misses Panenka penalty in stoppage time

What we learned from West Ham vs Fulham: Will Lookman miss prove dear?