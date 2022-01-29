West Ham’s offers for Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha turned down by Leeds

Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham’s determination to strengthen their squad this month has seen them make offers for Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha.

David Moyes wants to add more depth to his squad before the transfer window shuts on Monday night and has funds available as he tries to boost his side’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. West Ham’s search for a forward has seen them have a bid rejected for Raphinha and Moyes has also identified Phillips as a key target.

Related: Football transfer rumours: Granit Xhaka to join Mourinho at Roma?

It is believed that West Ham are willing to make Phillips their record signing and have had a £50m bid for the England midfielder turned down. However Moyes is ready to wait until the summer for Phillips if the transfer does not happen this month.

The 25-year-old is out until March with a hamstring injury, but he has proven himself at international level and has formed a solid partnership in England’s midfield with Declan Rice, West Ham’s captain. However some sources have suggested that West Ham could be lining up Phillips as a replacement for Rice, who is wanted by Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

West Ham were also prepared to pay a club-record fee for Raphinha, who produced a dazzling display when Leeds beat them two weeks ago. However, their attempts to sign the Brazilian winger were knocked back, with Marcelo Bielsa adamant that the 25-year-old will not leave Elland Road this month.

West Ham, who are in fifth, are under pressure to sign an attacking player. Michail Antonio is the only recognised centre-forward in their squad and has looked tired at times this season.

Antonio needs more support and while Raphinha usually plays on the right, Moyes thinks the Brazil international can play a number of roles. Moyes believes Raphinha can play in the same team as Jarrod Bowen, who plays on the right for West Ham.

West Ham also made an inquiry about Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick this month, but were told the Czech Republic forward is not for sale. The club have also looked at Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Díaz and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is unlikely to leave Goodison Park this month. There is also the possibility of a loan move for Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke.

Moyes also wants a centre-back and has targeted Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car. However, West Ham would prefer to sign the Croatia defender on loan, with Marseille after a permanent sale.