West Ham seal £40m Max Kilman deal as Tim Steidten hails 'serious' statement of intent

West Ham have announced the signing of Wolves captain Max Kilman for £40million.

The 27-year-old centre-half, who has arrived at the London Stadium on a seven-year deal, is reunited with Julen Lopetegui following the Spaniard's spell at Molineux last season.

The Hammers had a £25million bid rejected earlier in the summer but returned with a higher offer, believed to be worth around £40m.

Kilman told the Hammers' official website: "It's an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player.

"As soon as I was aware of the interest from the club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn't be more delighted to be here.

"I really enjoyed working with Julen during his time at Wolves - he's a top-class coach and someone I learned a lot from, and I am confident I will continue to improve as a player under his management here.

"West Ham is a massive club and I feel this is the natural next step forward in my career."

Technical director Tim Steidten added: ““We’re delighted to have secured Max’s signature – he was one of our top targets in the central defensive area in this transfer window, so we couldn’t be happier to have completed the deal to bring him to West Ham United.

“This is a serious and notable moment for West Ham United – the signing of an established, proven English Premier League central defender in the peak years of his career.

“He has many great qualities as a defender. He’s a strong, powerful centre-back, who possesses the leadership qualities that are so important in that area of the pitch.

“Julen and I have spoken at length about the kind of characters we want to bring to West Ham, and Max fits the bill.

“Max’s arrival shows the ambition of the Board to bring big players to the Football Club. I’m sure the West Ham fans are as excited as we all are about this signing.”

West Ham have started a new era after the departure of David Moyes (Steven Paston/PA Wire)

Kilman, who underwent a successful medical on Friday, leaves Wolves just 12 months after signing a new long-term deal.

He was at Molineux for six years, making 151 appearances in all competitions, after costing Wolves £40,000 from Maidenhead.

Wanderers sporting director Matt Hobbs told the club's official website: "It's bittersweet for me, having brought Max in, but it feels like a deal which works for everybody.

"We're getting a good fee and unbelievable return on investment, West Ham are getting a homegrown left-sided centre-back and it's a good story for Maidenhead. While it was tough, it also allows Max to get closer to his family in London.

"It's one we talked about a lot. It felt like the right thing for everybody. It enables us to look at the market and enables someone else to become a leader.

"It could be that someone here steps up or we go into the market with these funds. It's exciting what we can do, and we'd be looking to bring someone in who move us forward. Although it's tough, it creates opportunities and that's always exciting."