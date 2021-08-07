How can West Ham replace Jesse Lingard? Data suggests Chelsea’s Ross Barkley could be the answer

Ross Barkley has struggled to impress at Chelsea (Getty Images)

One of David Moyes's priorities going into the summer window was to ensure that Jesse Lingard returned to the London Stadium as a West Ham player on a permanent deal.

The midfielder shone in his half-season loan with the Hammers last season, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances to help drive West Ham to their best-ever Premier League points tally and into Europe.

Securing his signing was near the top of the list of priorities at the end of last season, but that is looking a more difficult task by the day and the Hammers are increasingly resigned to a deal not happening.

It can never be ruled out, but Lingard has been training with Manchester United and is keen to impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during pre-season.

So West Ham must move on. There was interest in West Brom's Matheus Pereira, but the Brazilian agreed a move to Saudi Arabia and signed a contract on wages West Ham never had a chance of matching.

Now Moyes must cast the net wider. The Scot has impressed with his work in the transfer market across his second spell at West Ham, with Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal among a number of shrewd signings. Everyone will hope the former Manchester United manager can pull off a similar trick this summer.

As options are considered across the continent by the Hammers, football data analysts Soccerment have crunched the numbers to find a range of alternatives to Lingard this summer.

Chelsea's Ross Barkley will catch the eye. The former Everton midfielder has struggled at Stamford Bridge and has long been linked with West Ham. He did not impress much at Aston Villa last term, but the numbers stack up and Moyes has a canny ability for bringing the best out of many players. Lingard is the perfect lead to follow.

(Soccerment)

Jonathan Bamba, Lille's winger, scored six goals and laid on 11 assists as the French side claimed the Ligue 1 title last season. As such, the French champions have placed a high valuation on the 25-year-old.

It would take big money for the likes of Nabil Fekir, Todd Cantwell or Julian Brandt to end up at the London Stadium, meanwhile.

Filip Duricic could provide value, though struggled in a short loan spell at Southampton earlier in his career.

