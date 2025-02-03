West Ham to recall James Ward-Prowse from Nottingham Forest in boost for Graham Potter

Recalled: James Ward-Prowse will return to West Ham (Getty Images)

James Ward-Prowse is set to return to West Ham after an agreement was reached with Nottingham Forest to terminate his loan early.

The Englishman has played just three times since Christmas, totalling just 18 minutes of action, and was not even in the squad for Forest’s 7-0 win over Brighton on Saturday.

Ward-Prowse joined Forest on a season-long loan in the summer after Graham Potter’s predecessor, Julen Lopetegui, told him he was not part of his plans for the Hammers’ season.

But West Ham were always keen on adding a central midfielder to their squad this month if a deal was affordable, and Forest have agreed to cancel his loan and allow him to return to the London Stadium after he made just five Premier League starts for them.

West Ham are planning to announce Evan Ferguson’s loan signing from Brighton on Monday and will then turn their attention to completing the final details of Ward-Prowse’s loan termination.

The 30-year-old Southampton academy graduate joined West Ham from Saints in August 2023 for around £30million.

He has since gone on to score seven goals and provide 11 assists in 53 appearances for the Hammers before switching to Forest last summer.

Since 2017, he has earned 11 England caps and scored twice for the national team, with all of his appearances coming during Gareth Southgate’s reign.