West Ham ready to spend Rice money on Alvarez as Scamacca heads for exit door

Ajax's Edson Alvarez (right) takes on Liverpool's Thiago in last year's Champions League - AP/Rui Vieira

West Ham United are hoping to make Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez their first signing of a challenging summer window, as striker Gianluca Scamacca prepares to leave the club after just one year in England.

West Ham have sold Declan Rice to Arsenal in a deal that could be worth £105 million but they are yet to make any additions to the squad amid differences of opinion between David Moyes and new technical director Tim Steidten.

West Ham have been attempting to sign James Ward-Prowse from Southampton but they have so far been unwilling to meet the Championship club’s valuation for the midfielder.

The hope at the London Stadium is that a deal for Alvarez, which is understood to be progressing well, will kick-start their summer transfer activity amid rising concerns that the Europa Conference League winners are not ready for the new campaign.

Telegraph Sport reported in June that Alvarez was one of West Ham’s top summer targets and the Mexico international is thought to be keen on making the move to the Premier League. West Ham will need to reach an agreement on a transfer fee with Ajax, who reportedly value Alvarez at around £35 million.

Alvarez has previously attracted interest from Chelsea and was close to joining Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer, before that move broke down.

Scamacca, meanwhile, is set to return to his native Italy after an unhappy year in English football. The striker, who joined West Ham for around £30 million last season, is close to joining Atalanta in a deal worth more than £20 million.

The 24-year-old scored just three goals in 16 Premier League matches last season, when he struggled with a knee injury.

West Ham want to strengthen across the pitch and remain interested in signing a second midfielder alongside Alvarez. Earlier this summer they lodged a £40 million bid for Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, which was rejected.