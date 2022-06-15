West Ham ready to bolster defence with capture of Rennes centre-back Nayef Aguerd

Nayef Aguerd - West Ham ready to bolster defence with capture of Rennes centre-back centre-back Nayef Aguerd - GETTY IMAGES

West Ham United are close to making centre-back Nayef Aguerd their first signing of the summer, with David Moyes eager to strengthen his defence ahead of another season in European competition.

Moyes has been desperate to add a left-footed centre-back to his squad and has gone back for Aguerd, who will cost in the region of £25 million, a year after first trying to sign the Morocco international.

Aguerd has been a regular for Rennes since joining the French side from Dijon in 2020. In time he will expect to become the first-choice defensive partner for Kurt Zouma, and his arrival will provide more competition for Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson and Issa Diop.

The signing of Aguerd, if completed as expected, could result in the departure of Diop from the London Stadium, where he has just one year remaining on his current deal.

West Ham are also expected to make permanent the signing of Alphonse Areola, who impressed Moyes during his loan from Paris St-Germain this season.

Moyes has long been hoping to add quality additions to his squad and has only targeted players who he believes will significantly improve his first team. This led to inactivity in January, when West Ham tried to sign Darwin Núñez from Benfica (now of Liverpool), and also made efforts to take Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha from Leeds United.

West Ham remain interested in signing Phillips this summer but their hopes of landing the England midfielder have not been helped by rival interest from Manchester City.

Telegraph Sport reported earlier this month that City are expected to formalise their interest in Phillips in the coming days, and Moyes will likely be forced to look elsewhere for a midfield replacement for the retired Mark Noble.

West Ham also want to sign a striker as competition for Michail Antonio, with Chelsea’s Armando Broja on their list of targets following his impressive loan at Southampton.