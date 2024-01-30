West Ham pushing for agreement to sign former Celtic winger Jota

Jota joined Al-Ittihad from Celtic last year - Getty Images/Steve Welsh

West Ham United are working on a deal to sign Portuguese winger Jota from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad before the transfer window closes this week.

David Moyes is pushing to add a new winger to his frontline and the club are hoping to reach an agreement over the signing of Jota, who starred for Celtic before leaving Europe this summer.

Telegraph Sport understands that nothing has been agreed on Jota, as of Tuesday morning, but that West Ham are hopeful of getting a loan deal over the line in time — if the significant financial complications of a switch can be sorted.

West Ham had been hoping to sign teenage forward Ibrahim Osman from Nordsjaelland but that deal has stalled due to the Danish side’s demands. A transfer could yet materialise for the 19-year-old, who is also admired by Brighton.

With West Ham looking to add a new forward to the squad, Said Benrahma could depart the club for France. Lyon are thought to be ready to pay around £15 million for Benrahma, and there is also interest from Marseille.

Jota excelled at Celtic over the last two seasons, contributing 28 goals and 26 assists in 83 games after joining from Benfica. In July he joined Al-Ittihad for a reported fee of £25 million. He has since made 11 appearances for the Saudi side, scoring two goals.

Arsenal stirred into life

It has been a quiet month for Arsenal but one player who could yet be on the move from north London is full-back Cedric Soares.

The 32-year-old has admirers in Turkey and is evidently not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans: he is yet to make a single Premier League appearance this season.

Cedric Soares could be on his way out of Arsenal - Getty Images/Harriet Lander

Cedric’s contract expires this summer, so Arsenal cannot expect to generate a fee of any real significance.

Palace sign Muñoz

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Colombian full-back Daniel Muñoz, who has linked up with international team-mate Jefferson Lerma at Selhurst Park.

Muñoz has joined from Belgian side Genk in a deal worth around £7 million. The right-back scored five goals in 17 games in the Belgian top-flight this season and reportedly went on strike to force through his move to the Premier League.

An attacking full-back, Muñoz has scored 19 goals and registered 20 assists in 148 appearances for Genk.

Steve Parish, the Palace chairman, said: “We are delighted to welcome a player of Daniel’s quality and character to the club.

“He has experience at the highest level for club and country, and he possesses an impressive record going forwards for a full-back.

“I am certain his ability, athleticism and tenacity will be a huge boost to the squad for the remainder of the season, and beyond.”

Brentford’s Nusa deal at risk of collapse

Brentford’s move to sign Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa for around £25 million has hit last-minute complications and could now collapse.

Telegraph Sport reported this weekend that Brentford had moved ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the 18-year-old, and a deal of around £25 million was close to being finalised.

Spurs could yet swoop for Nusa - Getty Images/Kurt Desplenter

The late snag in the deal could yet open the door for Spurs to come back into the picture, unless Brentford can find a way of completing it in the coming hours. As part of the move, Brentford are willing to allow Nusa to stay at Club Brugge until the end of the season.

Norwich striker Idah close to exit

Hellas Verona are moving closer to an agreement to sign Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah from Norwich City on a six-month loan plus option to buy in the summer. The 22-year-old has been targeted by the Italians after his form in the Championship this season, which has seen him score eight goals.

Hull exits on the cards

Hull have received interest in their players from foreign clubs, with Portuguese club Vizela looking at a deal for Jason Lokilo and Westerlo in Belgium wanting a deal for Iran forward Allahyar Sayyadmanesh. Liam Rosenior has signed Fabio Carvalho on loan from Liverpool and may consider offers elsewhere in his squad.

Reading’s McIntyre agrees deal to join Portsmouth

Portsmouth have agreed a deal to sign Tom McIntyre from Reading, with the Scottish midfielder adding to the departures at the Madejski Stadium. Nelson Abbey has left, while Tom Holmes has been loaned back after being sold to Luton. McIntyre, 25, swaps a League One relegation fight for a promotion bid to the Championship.