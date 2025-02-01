West Ham, PSG January Target Set to Earn £16.7M Annually After Aston Villa Switch

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in Aston Villa forward Jhon Durán as they look to secure a promising long-term addition to their attack. However, the Colombian opted to join Al-Nassr and continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

In recent weeks, Journalist Ben Jacobs highlighted PSG’s interest in the Colombian striker but noted a key obstacle: Aston Villa’s £80 million valuation. Nonetheless, that wasn’t an issue for Al-Nassr.

Before his move to Saudi Arabia, Jacobs reported that Aston Villas rejected a £57 million bid from West Ham—their second offer this window—as they continue to hold out for a fee closer to £85 million (€100 million).

How much will Jhon Durán earn at Al-Nassr?

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

On Wednesday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano shared that Jhon Durán is on his way to Al Nassr. Aston Villa is set to receive a €77 million fixed fee, plus add-ons, and Durán has agreed to a long-term contract. His medical is set for Thursday, after which he will head to Saudi Arabia.

A report from TNT Sports claims (h/t GOAL) that the striker will earn an annual salary of £16.7 million ($21 million) at Al-Nassr. Breaking it down, this amounts to roughly £46,000 a day, £1,900 an hour, and £31 per minute—an incredible jump from his previous £75,000-a-week contract at Villa Park.

Recently, The Guardian reported that Aston Villa are weighing up a late move for Wolves’ 25-year-old striker before the transfer deadline on Monday.