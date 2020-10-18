West Ham produce stunning late comeback to deny Spurs on Gareth Bale’s return

West Ham ruined Gareth Bale’s return to the Tottenham team as they scored three goals in the final eight minutes to steal a 3-3 draw in north London.

The Hammers were dead and buried after Spurs raced into a 3-0 lead after just 16 minutes as Son Heung-min’s opener after 45 seconds and Harry Kane’s double put them in total control.

They were still winning 3-0 when Bale came on as a 72nd-minute substitute but it all went wrong at the end as Manuel Lanzini’s stunning stoppage-time strike completed a comeback started by Fabian Balbuena and a Davinson Sanchez own goal.

The result will leave Jose Mourinho utterly sick as they threw away two points for the second successive home game and leaves them unable to impose themselves on the early Premier League table.

For West Ham, the comeback continued a promising start to the campaign following good wins over Wolves and Leicester.

It was a devastating end for Spurs, who made a similarly dramatic start, sweeping their opponents away.

They needed less than a minute to go ahead as Kane played the orchestrator with a perfect long ball for Son, who cut inside from the left and curled into the bottom corner.

It was the South Korean’s sixth league goal of the season and Kane had made five of them.

Son returned the favour seven minutes later as he found Kane, who nutmegged Declan Rice and fired into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

This meant the pair had combined for goals seven times in the opening five league games.

Mourinho’s men were rampant and Kane scored his fifth league goal of the campaign after rounding off a nice move by heading home Sergio Reguilon’s cross.

The Hammers, shell-shocked by the start, did at least stem the tide as the first half went on, though had Lukasz Fabianski to thank them from going 4-0 down as the goalkeeper did well to block Son’s close-range effort.

