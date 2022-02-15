West Ham plotting Jarrod Bowen contract talks in bid to fight off Liverpool interest in star winger

Jarrod Bowen has been in superb form for West Ham this season (Getty Images)

West Ham are planning summer contract talks with Jarrod Bowen in a bid to tie him down to a new deal amid interest from Liverpool.

The 25-year-old winger has been in sensational form, with only Mohamed Salah managing more Premier League goals and assists this season.

Bowen has scored seven times in his last seven games in all competitions and is under consideration for an England call-up. His form has caught Liverpool’s attention and West Ham want to reward him plus secure his long-term future.

Bowen still has three-and-a-half years left on the contract he signed when he joined West Ham from Hull for £20million in January 2020.

Tomas Soucek is another West Ham player who could be in line for a new deal, with talks over a fresh four-year contract expected to be concluded in the summer, while Moyes would like to see Declan Rice sign an extension, having rejected two contract offers this season.

Moyes has pushed for West Ham to change their approach to new contracts for players, with Michail Antonio’s extension kept under wraps for a number of months before being announced in January.

It is thought that further contract discussions will be left until the summer, when West Ham will know if they are in European competition next season.