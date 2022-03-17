West Ham player ratings vs Sevilla: Declan Rice runs the game as Tomas Soucek raises the roof

Dan Kilpatrick
·3 min read
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

West Ham stunned six-time Europa League winners Sevilla and booked their place in the quarter-final of the competition with a 2-0 win after extra-time at a rocking London Stadium.

Substitute Andriy Yarmolenko tapped home the winner in the 112th minute, the Ukrainian’s second goal in a week and another hugely emotional moment for a player whose home country is under attack.

Tomas Soucek raised the roof in the London Stadium by heading home Michail Antonio’s cross to level the tie on aggregate in the first half.

West Ham dominated the second half but, in the absence of Jarrod Bowen, lacked a cutting edge, with Sevilla holding firm until Yarmolenko struck.

Dan Kilpatrick was at the London Stadium to rate the West Ham players...

Alphonse Areola 8

Made a stunning one-handed save to deny Youssef En-Nesyri in the first half and looked assured in another impressive display.

Ben Johnson 6

Initially loose in possession but grew into the game and offered an outlet down the right flank. That said, his crosses rarely threatened.

Craig Dawson 7

Defended doggedly when called up and often in the right place. Always a threat in the opposition box from set pieces.

Kurt Zouma 8

Composed and imperious, calmly snuffing out a number of Sevilla attacks and bringing the ball out of defence well.

Aaron Cresswell 7

Drove his side up the pitch in possession, although his final ball was sometimes missing.

Tomas Soucek 8

Got up early to plant a great header into the far corner and open the scoring. A huge threat in the box and nearly scored with a back-post header in stoppage-time. Positive on the ball, always looking to pass into dangerous areas.

Declan Rice 9

Ran the game. Drove his side forward time and again with a series of surging dribbles, moved the ball well and shielded the back four by snapping into tackle after tackle.

Pablo Fornals 9

A livewire, working tirelessly up and down the right flank and intelligent with the ball. Had an early volley blocked and won the ball back in the build-up to Soucek’s goal. Made the winner with a driving run and shot.

Manuel Lanzini 8

Involved in the build-up to the goal and forced the Sevilla ‘keeper into a double save on the hour. Had enough energy to race back and make a crucial challenge on Rafa Mir in stoppage-time.

Said Benrahma 7

Twice unlocked Sevilla, creating chances for Fornals and Antonio with cute passes in the first half. Faded in the second half, although his last act was a darting run and shot.

Michail Antonio 8

Made Soucek’s goal by creating space and standing up a superb cross at the back post. Missed his only chance of note but led the line tirelessly, causing Sevilla’s back line no end of problems. Short of composure when he got in goalscoring positions and fluffed his big chance in the first half.

Subs

Andriy Yarmolenko (Benrahma 87’) 7

In the right place to pop up with a cool winner in another emotional moment.

Mark Noble (Lanzini 114’) 7

Helped West Ham keep possession and see out the game.

Issa Diop (Fornals 118’) N/A

Ryan Fredericks (Antonio 120’) N/A

Not used: Fabianski, Randolph, Vlasic, Masuaku, Kral, Alese, Chesters, Perkins.

