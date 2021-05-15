West Ham player ratings vs Brighton: Said Benrahma and Declan Rice impress, but Michail Antonio off his best

(Getty Images)

A late Said Benrahma goal rescued a point for West Ham after Brighton looked to have dealt a huge blow to their European hopes.

Both sides struggled to get going in a cagey first half, though the visitors managed to carve openings late on with both Pablo Fornals and Tomas Soucek seeing powerful drives denied as Brighton threw themselves in front of successive efforts.

The Hammers looked to be more direct after the break but found a Brighton shirt blocking their way at almost every turn. David Moyes sent on Benrahma and the Algerian delivered two fine crosses, only for Fornals and Craig Dawson to pass up the chances - two chances that looked as if they would prove costly.

With five minutes of normal time left, Percy Tau fed Danny Welbeck who lifted the ball over Lukasz Fabianski and in.

West Ham’s European dream was looking shaky and they threw everything forward. A loose ball fell to Benrahma on the end of the box, who curled home a wonderful effort to bag his first goal for the club.

Here is how Jack Rosser rated the Hammers on the south coast...

Lukasz Fabianski 5

A couple of shaky moments at the back with the goal left exposed - not much he could have done to stop the goal, a fine finish.

Vladimir Coufal 6

A threat going forward but allowed Welbeck to sneak in behind for the opening goal.

Angelo Ogbonna 6

West Ham far more solid at the back with the Italian back in the side, a welcome return.

Craig Dawson 6

Was solid for the most part but missed a fine chance late on before losing Welbeck for Brighton’s goal.

Aaron Cresswell 6

Let almost nothing past him down the left hand side and

Declan Rice 7

Back in the side after six weeks injury but played as if he had never been away. Controlled the game for the most part - all in front of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Tomas Soucek 6

Plenty of energy and disruption in midfield, but had very few chances to make an impact in the box.

Jarrod Bowen 5

Called back into the side after a couple of games on the bench, plenty of energy but lacked a cutting edge.

Jesse Lingard 6

A couple of flashes but a rather muted performance from the Manchester United loanee.

Pablo Fornals 6

Had one hell of a job dropping back into a back five off the ball and trying to create in an attacking three behind Antonio off it. One fantastic chance following a fine turn on the edge of the box.

Michail Antonio5

Worked tirelessly and had few chances, but the striker’s decision-making left much to be desired at key moments.

Substitutes

Said Benrahma 8

What a time to score his first goal for the club. A fantastically taken strike from the edge of the box, having proved a threat from the right with dangerous crosses before then.

