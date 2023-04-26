West Ham player ratings vs Liverpool: Paqueta and Antonio in fine combination despite loss

(Getty Images)

West Ham’s five-game unbeaten run came to an end against Liverpool on Wednesday night as Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip scored in either half.

The visitors sealed a comeback victory after Lucas Paqueta had opened the scoring for the Hammers, who threatened but were eventually overpowered by Jurgen Klopp’s improved team.

The result means West Ham stay on 34 points, still having played a game more than many of the teams around them in the table, and still in a good position to seal Premier League safety for another season.

Here’s how David Moyes’s side rated in their 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at the London Stadium...

Lukasz Fabianski 6

Maybe a little slow to get down to Gakpo’s strike but it was right in the corner. Made a smart reflex save from Matip but powerless to keep out same players header seconds later.

Vladimir Coufal 6

Can be wasteful in possession but drove a great pass into Bowen in lead up to early Benrahma chance.

Kurt Zouma 6

Read the game very well from centre-back. Bailed out by Aguerd when hesitation allowed Salah run, and then Fabianski when scuffed pass put Nunez in.

Nayef Aguerd 7

Good early block on Gakpo but backed off the Dutchman for his leveller. Great recovery run to deny Salah.

Aaron Cresswell 6

Another dependable showing from the full-back as Salah was kept quiet.

Tomas Soucek 6

Still having too many games where his contribution is difficult to pick out but is a trusted cog in a midfield now functioning better than at any point all season. Headed over with decent chance late on.

Declan Rice 6

Superb range of passing, though occasionally guilty of trying too much in possession.

Lucas Paqueta 8

Wonderful goal was the highlight of his West Ham career so far. Great pass made Bowen’s disallowed effort, too.

Jarrod Bowen 8

A constant threat down the right. Denied a goal by tight offside call after finishing brilliantly.

Michail Antonio 7

Another excellent display, played a couple of lovely lay-offs in the build-up to Paqueta’s goal. Lost Matip for Liverpool’s second.

Michail Antonio was sharp against Liverpool (AFP via Getty Images)

Said Benrahma 6

Had to shoot when hesitating early on but glorious touch started move for opener. Some of the winger’s footwork was a joy to behold.

Substitutes

Danny Ings (Antonio 70’) 5

Not quick enough to latch onto Bowen’s pass as Alisson raced out.

Maxwel Cornet (Benrahma 70’) 5

Blazed over as angle narrowed from Rice’s pass late on.

Unused: Areola, Ogbonna, Emerson, Kehrer, Downes, Fornals, Lanzini