West Ham player ratings vs Wolves: Flawless Zouma dominates with Fornals the creator-in-chief

(Getty Images)

West Ham moved up to fifth in the Premier League by beating Wolves at London Stadium on Sunday.

Tomas Soucekscored the only goal of the game in the second-half after Michail Antonio’s cut-back picked him out.

The Hammers dominated large parts of the game and were worthy winners, with Declan Rice also hitting the post in the first-half.

The win moves them up to fifth in the Premier League and they are now just two points off Manchester United in fourth place.

Simon Collings was at the London Stadium to see West Ham in action...

Lukasz Fabianski - 6

Didn’t really have much to do to be honest as the back-four in front of him were very solid. Wolves managed one shot on target all game.

Ben Johnson - 7

Had some joy bombing on and overlapping past Bowen. Put in some dangerous crosses and was defensively solid too.

Craig Dawson - 7

Looks settled at the back playing alongside Zouma and was solid today. Didn’t really put a foot wrong and kept the Wolves forwards quiet.

Kurt Zouma - 9 | Star man

A powerful performance at the heart of the defence from the Frenchman and he barely gave Wolves a sniff. Made a great tackle to deny Fabio Silva in the first-half and was flawless after the break too.

(Getty Images)

Aaron Cresswell - 8

Went close to scoring with a good free-kick in the first-half, which flashed past the post. A steady performance all round from the left-back, who looked dangerous going forward.

Tomas Soucek - 7

The midfielder scored 10 Premier League goals last season, but his numbers have dipped this year. He will hope his winner today is the start of a late flurry.

Declan Rice - 8

Impressed once again with a strong performance in the middle of the park. Almost scored in the first-half, but his long-range effort smashed against the woodwork.

Jarrod Bowen - 6

Typically tireless and caused Wolves problems with his runs in behind. Will have been frustrated he didn’t finish a good chance presented to him in the second-half.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manuel Lanzini - 6

Given the nod over Said Benrahma and had a few nice touches, mainly in the first-half. The No10 spot still feels up for grabs, though.

Story continues

Pablo Fornals - 8

Played his part in the goal with a lovely flick and had a good game. Created a great chance for Bowen in the second-half, but he couldn’t convert.

Michail Antonio - 7

He has been struggling for form lately, but looked more like his usual self today. Ran the channels non stop and his hard work was rewarded with an assist.

Substitutions

Nikola Vlasic (Antonio 90’) - N/A

Issa Diop (Fornals 90’) - N/A

Subs not used: Areola, Alese, Kral, Perkins, Noble, Okoflex, Benrahma.