West Ham player ratings vs Fulham: Lukasz Fabianski produces huge save with Angelo Ogbonna immense

(Getty Images)

West Ham picked up just their second Premier League win away from home this season as they beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage.

An own goal from Harrison Reed was enough to give the Hammers a pivotal three points, lifting them up to 13th in the table and away from the relegation zone.

Fulham piled on the pressure late on, but West Ham held firm for what could prove to be a season-defining win.

Here’s how David Moyes’s side rated at Craven Cottage...

Lukasz Fabianski 8

Sensational bit of goalkeeping to deny Andreas Pereira leveller late on. A moment that will be remembered as vital if West Ham beat the drop.

Vladimir Coufal 7

Should’ve come back in sooner after the international break. Tenacity helped make first goal.

Kurt Zouma 6

The only member of the back-four to survive the Newcastle humiliation.

Angelo Ogbonna 7

A vocal presence at centre-back and an even more important one in the air. Immense as Fulham pushed for leveller.

Aaron Cresswell 6

Set-piece delivery caused problems. One mix-up with Ogbonna that cost needless corner but otherwise solid enough.

Jarrod Bowen 8

Superb composure to get to the byline and cross for Reed own-goal. Made great chance for Ings, too, and worked hard in role with more defensive responsibility.

Jarrod Bowen had a strong afternoon at Craven Cottage (Getty Images)

Declan Rice 7

Magnificent tackle to halt Willian on counter and made great block from Pereira. Booked.

Tomas Soucek 6

Perhaps fortunate to survive the post-Newcastle cull but physicality was needed in midfield two.

Pablo Fornals 6

Another who ought to have been more involved of late. Perfectly suited to grafting role on left of midfield.

Danny Ings 5

Had a golden chance to double lead but Leno stood up well. Travelling fans were left furious by his removal.

Michail Antonio 6

Held ball up well and ran hard in good battle with Tosin.

Substitutes

Said Benrahma (Fornals 60’) 6

Curled wide with decent chance to clinch it.

Flynn Downes (Ings 60’) 7

Brought on to add energy in anticipation of big Fulham finish. Impressive cameo.

Maxwell Cornet (Antonio 90’) N/A

Had to square for Benrahma to seal it in stoppage time. Could have been so costly.

Unused:Areola, Johnson, Kehrer, Aguerd, Emerson, Lanzini,