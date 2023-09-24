West Ham player ratings vs Liverpool: Nayef Aguerd errors continue but Lucas Paqueta shows class

Aguerd gave a penalty away in the first-half (Getty Images)

West Ham proved wasteful on their trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday despite Jarrod Bowen’s excellent diving header to level the scores.

Bowen responded to Mohamed Salah’s penalty with a brilliant diving header but missed another good chance before Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota struck in the second-half at Anfield.

Here’s how David Moyes’s side rated at Anfield...

Alphonse Areola 6

Guessed the wrong way but would not have stopped Salah’s powerful penalty. Adjusted to tip Jones’s deflected shot over bar.

Vladimir Coufal 6

A second assist in as many games for the full-back, but was run ragged at times by Dias.

Kurt Zouma 5

Neither he nor Aguerd tracked Nunez’s run for goal that put Liverpool back ahead.

Nayef Aguerd 5

An error-strewn start to the season continues, with Salah too clever when winning spot-kick.

Emerson 6

Defended diligently against Salah. Is having a quietly impressive start to season.

Edson Alvarez 6

Struggled against twin creatives in MacAllister and Szoboszlai. Booked.

Tomas Soucek 7

Terrific cross created early Antonio chance and saw his own header brilliantly clawed away by Alisson.

James Ward-Prowse 6

Gave ball away in build-up to Salah penalty. Free-kick delivery should have turned into an assist but Bowen headed tamely at Alisson.

Lucas Paqueta 7

Quieter than so far this season but quality still told with ball to Bowen in build-up to equaliser. Demands the ball in perilous situations and seldom loses it.

Paqueta may been quieter at Anfield but still showed promising signs (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jarrod Bowen 7

Brilliant, brave diving header to beat Van Dijk to Coufal’s cross and level scores. Should’ve done better with simpler chance from Ward-Prowse free-kick.

Michail Antonio 7

Got header all wrong in opening exchanges but some of his hold-up play was sensational, including in build-up to Bowen goal.

Substitutes

Mohammed Kudus (Antonio 74’) 6

Brought on at 2-1 in search of an equaliser after fine show in midweek but game was soon over.

Pablo Fornals (Soucek 74’) 6

Danny Ings (Paqueta 87’) N/A

Unused:Fabianski, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Kehrer, Benrahma, Cornet.