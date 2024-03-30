West Ham player ratings vs Newcastle: Kalvin Phillips disasterclass key to Hammers collapse

Miserable: Kalvin Phillips (Action Images via Reuters)

West Ham were cruising to a huge victory away at Newcastle until Kalvin Phillips entered the fray.

A nightmare loan spell from Manchester City reaches new lows every week and the midfielder was at fault for two goals in a little over 20 minutes on the pitch.

Few in defence will have left the pitch with their head held high, though those in attack continue to impress.

Here’s how David Moyes’s side rated at St. James’s Park...

Alphonse Areola 5

Sent the wrong way by Isak from the spot. Looked to be struggling for much of the first half and eventually forced off at the break.

Vladimir Coufal 4

Rash when diving in on Gordon to concede early penalty and sloppy in possession for much of the afternoon.

Konstantinos Mavropanos 6

Growing in stature and confidence. Superb piece of defending denied Isak a certain goal.

Kurt Zouma 5

A solid afternoon up against the lively Isak but couldn’t catch Barnes as winger darted in off the flank to level.

Emerson 5

A quiet afternoon going forward and unable to stop Murphy’s dangerous crosses from out wide.

James Ward-Prowse 5

Given the nod ahead of Kalvin Phillips to replace the suspended Alvarez. Big boots to fill, though, and does not have the same presence.

Tomas Soucek 5

Spent much of the first half trying to help countryman Coufal, with Gordon in rampant form. Booked.

Jarrod Bowen 7

A quiet first-half but came alive in final moments to set up Kudus strike. Great finish himself the other side of the break.

Lucas Paqueta 7

Given so much time to pick delightful ball over the top for Antonio leveller. Quick free-kick created second, too.

Mohammed Kudus 7

Denied at the last by Dan Burn when threatening another extraordinary solo goal but could not be kept out for long, lashing in in first-half stoppage time. Brilliant play from deep inside his own half to set up Bowen.

Michail Antonio 7

Timed his run nicely to beat Newcastle’s high line and took his goal superbly.

Substitutes

Lukasz FabiaÅski (Areola 46’) 5

Big save to deny Barnes, but then saw same player slip through his legs. Like Areola, sent the wrong was by Isak.

Kalvin Phillips (Antonio 69’) 2

What can you say at this point? Off the bench to try and help see things out but conceded penalty within minutes. Barnes went past him like he wasn’t there for the winner.

Ben Johnson (Ward-Prowse 84’) N/A

Danny Ings (Coufal 90’) N/A

Unused: Cresswell, Ogbonna, Earthy, Cornet, Ings, Mubama