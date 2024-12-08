West Ham offer update on Michail Antonio’s condition following car accident

West Ham United have provided an update on striker Michail Antonio who was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday afternoon.

At the time Antonio was reported to be in a ‘stable condition’ at a London hospital. The latest update from the club revealed that the 34-year-old underwent surgery on a lower limb fracture yesterday.

Antonio will also continue to be monitored by hospital staff as he begins his recovery.

The Hammers’ statement reads: “West Ham United can confirm Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a lower limb fracture following a road traffic accident on Saturday afternoon.

“Michail will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days.

“Everyone at the Club wishes Michail a speedy recovery and wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the football family at large for the overwhelming support shown since yesterday’s news, as well as extending a heartfelt thank you to the emergency services and first responders who attended to Michail in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the medical team who continue to aid him in his recovery.

“The Club will provide further updates when appropriate.”

𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 - 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐨 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞



West Ham United can confirm Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a lower limb fracture following a road traffic accident on Saturday afternoon.



Michail will continue to be monitored in hospital over… pic.twitter.com/vg7vQbjssU — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 8, 2024

Antonio has featured in 15 games this season for the Hammers, scoring one goal and assisting another in the Premier League. His last appearance came as a second-half substitute in the midweek defeat to Leicester City.

The Jamaica international has played for West Ham since signing from Nottingham Forest in 2015, going on to feature in more than 300 games and becoming the club’s leading all-time goalscorer.