West Ham not motivated by Declan Rice title favour against Man City, says David Moyes

David Moyes says the chance to help Declan Rice lift the Premier League title will not be fuelling his West Ham players when they face Manchester City on Sunday, but insisted: ‘We want to win for ourselves’.

The Hammers travel to the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the campaign for what will be Moyes’ last game in charge of the club, knowing they are the only thing standing between City and a record fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Victory for Pep Guardiola’s side will see them defend their crown but any slip-up would open the door for Arsenal to become champions by beating Everton at home on the same afternoon.

Rice wrote his name into West Ham folklore when leading the side to Europa Conference League success last season ahead of his £105million summer move to the Emirates, but when asked whether the prospect of helping his former captain provides extra motivation, Moyes said: “No.”

“Everybody here loves Declan,” he added. “Everyone will remember him but we’re not doing it for Declan, we’re doing it for ourselves.

“We need to try to do the best we can and we’ll concentrate on what we’re doing and hopefully it works.”

As well as the relationship with Rice, there is also a connection between Moyes and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who played under the Scot throughout his six-and-a-half seasons at Goodison Park.

Memories: Declan Rice and David Moyes helped end West Ham’s 43-year wait for a major trophy last season (Getty Images)

“We have to play for West Ham,” Moyes continued. “We're not interested in people at other clubs. We’re only interested in the ones that are here at the moment, and in doing a job.

“I’ve got great respect for Mikel as a player and as a manager. He’s doing a brilliant job at Arsenal. And I also have huge admiration for Pep and how he works at Manchester City.”

The build-up to City’s midweek meeting with Tottenham was dominated by talk of whether Spurs fans would prefer to see their side lose the match than offer a helping hand to north London rivals Arsenal in their title bid.

The saga frustrated Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and made for a strange atmosphere inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but a 2-0 victory for City ensured they remain in pole position heading into the final day.

Moyes insists his side will be out to do something he never has as West Ham boss in taking three points from the Etihad but warned that is easier said than done.

“Let’s be fair it’s difficult to win against Manchester City at any time, especially when they know they’ve got to win a game to secure the championship,” he said.

“That puts us under pressure because of what Man City can do but also it puts Man City under pressure as well.

"We have to do everything we can to play the game and concentrate on ourselves.

“We’re not playing to make Manchester City lose the Premier League and we’re not playing to make Arsenal win the Premier League. We’re playing for West Ham and we’re trying to win the game for West Ham."