West Ham have ‘no intention’ of selling Declan Rice amid Chelsea FC links, says David Moyes

David Moyes wants to see Declan Rice stay at West Ham, despite interest from Chelsea (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

David Moyes wants Declan Rice to stay at West Ham and be a part of their journey into Europe next season.

The England international has been linked with Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Rice is valued at well upwards of £100million by Moyes, who has previously said it would take "Bank of England money" to sanction a sale.

The Hammers sealed sixth place and Europa League football on the final day of the season as Rice scored the third goal in a 3-0 win over Southampton.

Asked about Rice's future, Moyes said: "I don't think [co-owners] David Sullivan, David Gold or myself have got any intention of losing Declan Rice.

"We've just qualified for Europe, it's a brilliant achievement. Declan has been a big part of that and we want him to be a big part of what we do next year as well."

Chelsea were very keen on Rice - who left the Blues aged 14 - last summer, but their interest appeared to fade following the departure of Frank Lampard as manager.

However, the Blues have reportedly revived their interest in the midfielder, who is set to be named in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championship on Tuesday.

