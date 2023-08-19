West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta left out of Brazil squad amid investigation over potential betting breaches

(Getty Images)

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been left out of the Brazil squad, amid reports he is being investigated by the FA for potential betting rule breaches.

Brazil interim coach Fernando Diniz said he had omitted Paqueta at the last minute “for him to sort out his problems”.

Diniz said: “Paqueta was on the list, he’s a player I like a lot. It’s a time for him to resolve these issues," Diniz told reporters. People need time to sort these issues out. He’s a player I love, I have the best impressions of him.”

It remains to be seen if 25-year-old Paqueta will be in the West Ham squad to face Chelsea in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Both West Ham and the FA have declined to comment.

Paqueta started for West Ham in their 1-1 draw at Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the new season last weekend.