West Ham match-winner Sebastien Haller reveals keys to club’s upturn in fortunes under David Moyes

Sebastien Haller secured victory for West Ham against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane (West Ham United FC via Getty Ima)

Sebastien Haller says West Ham don't know the limits of their potential this season after they climbed into the Premier League’s top eight by beating Sheffield United.

The striker scored the winner in Sunday’s 1-0 win at Bramall Lane, which moved David Moyes's side to within four points of the Champions League spots.

After an impressive run of results against six of last season's top eight, West Ham have now claimed back-to-back wins and clean sheets against Fulham and Sheffield United.

Asked what has made the difference for West Ham this season, Haller said: "I don’t know. I just know that at the training ground I think everyone is involved, trying to give his maximum in every training session.

"It gives us something special, pushes everyone in the right direction. That’s why I think we are here today, we have a good attitude I think.

"I don’t know exactly what we can achieve. We’re maybe not completely aware of our potential, so we still have things to work on and we’ll see at the end of the season."

Haller is yet to live up to the club-record £45million that West Ham paid to sign him from Eintracht Frankfurt last year, but after electing to play for the Ivory Coast and scoring on his debut during this month's international break, the 26-year-old has carried his confidence over to domestic football.

"For the confidence as a striker it’s really important you know," said Haller. "My game is only about scoring goals, so if I can do it, that’s alright. Especially with the win today.

"I came back from the national team and tried to bring the confidence back, so I hope it can help the team for the next games."

Read More

West Ham finding consistency with Moyes tactics and transfers

West Ham player ratings: Rice shines as Haller scores

West Ham can now look up - not down - the table, says Moyes