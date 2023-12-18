When West Ham and Liverpool will learn their Europa League last-16 opponents

Today's draw for the Europa League knockout play-off round will not involve West Ham or Liverpool.

UEFA's headquarters in Switzerland is hosting a key ceremony at lunchtime to draw the next rounds of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid will all discover their last-16 opponents but West Ham, Liverpool, Brighton, Rangers and Aston Villa are having to wait.

That is because the Europa League and Conference League group winners have received a bye past the knockout play-off round which will take place early next year.

Teams finishing second in their groups will take on a team demoted from the competition above, with the winner then heading into the last-16.

That means the likes of Benfica, AC Milan and Galatasaray have dropped down to the Europa League for a match-up with teams such as Sporting CP, Roma and Rennes.

The winners of those ties will face the group winners, where all four British teams lie in wait.

The draw for that round will take place after the play-offs and is scheduled for Friday, February 23 2024.

List of teams qualified for Europa League last-16: