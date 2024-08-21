West Ham keen on move for PSG’s Carlos Soler but need player sales first

Carlos Soler leaps over Benjamin Henrichs in a pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig. Photograph: Cathrin Mueller/PSG/Getty Images

West Ham’s hopes of strengthening their midfield by signing Carlos Soler from Paris Saint-Germain are likely to depend on whether they can raise funds through sales before the transfer window shuts.

Early talks have been held over a move for Soler, who is valued at around £20m by PSG, but West Ham are keeping a careful watch on their finances after a heavy summer of spending. They have spent over £100m on eight first-team signings and they are keen to offload fringe players before the transfer window shuts next week.

The club want to lighten their wage bill by shipping out Kurt Zouma, who is out of favour in central defence following the arrivals of Jean-Clair Todibo and Max Kilman. But Zouma has struggled with injury problems since joining West Ham three years ago and a move to Shabab Al-Ahli has collapsed over a failed medical. West Ham are exploring other solutions for the defender, who has interest from several clubs in the Middle East.

The concern for West Ham is that some players who are not in Julen Lopetegui’s plans will be difficult to move out given the lack of movement in a market dominated by concerns over the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules. Individuals who are already on big wages could be prepared to sit put. West Ham are seeking buyers for the Morocco centre-back Nayef Aguerd and the former Burnley winger, Maxwel Cornet. They will listen to offers for the veteran strikers Danny Ings and Michail Antonio but both earn a lot.

Lopetegui has signed one central midfielder this summer – the Argentina midfielder, Guido Rodríguez, joined on a free transfer – and he wants to add more quality in the middle. Soler, who has been capped 14 times by Spain, is in his sights.

A workaround for West Ham could be to sign the 27-year-old on an initial loan, with either an obligation or option to buy inserted in the deal. They are aware that Soler is on high wages at PSG. West Ham already have James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek, Edson Álvarez and Lucas Paqueta as options in midfield. Lewis Orford and Freddie Potts are hoping to step up from the academy.