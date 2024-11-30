West Ham: Julen Lopetegui explains why two Arsenal goals should not have been allowed

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui believes that Arsenal should not have been allowed to score two of their five goals during Saturday’s resounding Premier League win.

The ruthless and resurgent Gunners ran out 5-2 winners at the London Stadium, with all of their goals - plus the two from West Ham - coming in an incredible first half.

Lopetegui, however, was unhappy with both Arsenal’s early opener and their fifth goal, which was their second penalty, just before half-time.

The Hammers manager believes that Jurrien Timber fouled Lucas Paqueta by blocking him when Bukayo Saka swung in a corner that Gabriel headed home to give the visitors a 10th-minute lead.

Lopetegui - who watched Saturday’s match from the stands as he served a one-game touchline ban - was also of the opinion that Arsenal should not have been given a second penalty when goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was adjudged to have punched Gabriel when coming to clear a corner.

“It was a very strange first half above all,” he said. “I think that when you see the score, 2-5, you think that it has been an incredible storm, but it wasn’t like that.

“I think that it happened in a lot of little details. We didn't do well, it's true that we have to do better, but [they have scored] with two penalties, one set-piece action.

Frustration: Julen Lopetegui believes West Ham were ‘unlucky’ with decisions during Arsenal defeat (Getty Images)

“I think that it was very, very close with Paqueta [being fouled at the corner when Gabriel scored the first goal].

“We have to review all our understanding about the rules. That was very, very clear in my opinion. And that was the first goal, I think that it was tough for us.

“I'm very sad, and then suddenly the second goal, I think it was an action that we had to defend better.

“There was energy about us after the second goal by Emerson, thinking that with one goal more we are very close to getting back level.

“And the fifth goal with one very, very soft action for the penalty, when Lukasz said he touched the ball.

“I think that we were unlucky with the decisions, in my opinion, the first goal and with the fifth goal.

“It’s very difficult to compete when being three goals down, but I think that the players did well in the second half.”

Addressing the Gabriel goal again, Lopetegui said: “There is one player [Timber] that bumped into the back of Paqueta with the only intention that he can’t jump. The rules have to be the same for all of us.

“The first was a set-piece that we prepared and, in my opinion, has been a very, very clear foul. We were unlucky with the decisions today. We asked before the match, the referee with the block, as a coach we have to know the limit.”