West Ham investigate Mohamed Salah abuse during Liverpool draw at London Stadium

West Ham investigate alleged racist abuse of Mohamed Salah as video emerges after Liverpool draw

West Ham have launched an investigation after social media footage emerged of abuse directed at Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah during Monday night’s Premier League match at the London Stadium.

The Egypt international was filmed on a mobile phone from a section of home supporters as he was taking a corner.

The video clip contains audible expletives directed at the Liverpool player, including comments against his Muslim religion.

The user who posted the video on Twitter said: “I was disgusted by what I was hearing. People like this deserve no place in our society let alone football matches. #kickracismout”

Press Association Sport understands the police are aware of the incident.

It is also understood West Ham are taking immediate action to identify the individual or individuals concerned. The club are determined to find those responsible and hand their details over to the police so they can be banned from attending football matches.

A West Ham United spokesperson said: “At West Ham United, we have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behaviour. We are an inclusive football club.

“Regardless of age, race, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or disability, everyone is warmly welcomed at London Stadium.

“Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at our stadium.”

Premier League leaders Liverpool drew the match 1-1, which saw hopes dented of putting more pressure on rivals Manchester City in the race for the title.





The Football Association were made aware of the video, which was shared with West Ham for investigation as a matter of urgency, Press Association Sport understands.

The Metropolitan Police are also reviewing the footage as enquiries continue.

“We are aware of a video in which it appears racial abuse is being directed at a player at a West Ham vs Liverpool game at London Stadium on Monday, 4 February,” a statement from the Metropolitan Police said.

“Officers are in the process of reviewing the footage. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

“Anyone who witnesses inappropriate behaviour during a match is urged to bring it to the attention of a steward or police officer.”

