West Ham: Inter Milan to raise Gianluca Scamacca bid to £21.5m as striker pushes for move

Inter Milan are set to raise their bid for Gianluca Scamacca to £21.5million plus add-ons, as they step up their move to sign the West Ham striker.

West Ham last week turned down an opening £20m bid from Inter for Scamacca, who they paid £30.5m for last summer.

The 24-year-old is ready to return to Italy, with Inter confident of signing him ahead of Roma.

After an encouraging start to last season, Scamacca struggled to make an impact and eventually saw his season curtailed by knee surgery. He finished his first campaign in England with just eight goals in 27 games last season.

(Getty Images)

David Moyes is open to keeping Scammaca but will seek a replacement should a deal be agreed with Inter.

The Champions League finalists want Scammaca after walking away from talks to re-sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, while also deeming Arsenal’s £50m asking price for Folarin Balogun too high.