West Ham injury update: Jarrod Bowen and Alphonse Areola latest news and return dates

West Ham missed key forward Jarrod Bowen for their loss to Crystal Palace.

The English midfielder has not featured in West Ham’s last two league fixtures due to a minor back injury, but did play 90 minutes during Thursday night’s Europa League defeat against German champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Bowen is West Ham’s top scorer with 15 Premier League goals this campaign. His return would be a welcome boost for the Hammers after their abject 5-2 defeat to Palace on Sunday.

David Moyes’ side currently sit in eight. They are two points behind Manchester United and Newcastle in the quest for the final guaranteed European qualification spot.

Here is your latest update of West Ham injury news and return dates...

Jarrod Bowen

West Ham’s star man twisted his knee earlier this month and has since struggled to reach full fitness.

After facing Leverkusen, Hammers fans were hopeful that Bowen would be available against Palace, but the Englishman missed his second consecutive league fixture.

Potential return date: April 2024

Konstantinos Mavropanos

West Ham were without Mavropanos in Sunday’s loss against Palace. The ex-Arsenal defender is suffering with a minor knock.

Potential return date: April 2024

Nayef Aguerd

Aguerd rolled his ankle during West Ham’s Europa League exit and was forced off before half-time. The injury kept the Moroccan out of the squad against the Eagles.

Potential return date: April

Alphonse Areola

The French goalkeeper hasn’t played in West Ham’s last four league fixtures after picking up a groin injury against Newcastle last month.

However, Areola returned to the squad against Crystal Palace and could start against Liverpool this weekend.

Potential return date: April 2024